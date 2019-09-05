THURSDAY’S RESULTS

GIRLS TENNIS

Grimsley 9, High Point Central 0

Singles: Reese Perini def. Olivia Perez 6-1, 6-1; Emma Tillman def. Elizabeth Boger 6-0, 6-0; Aurora Milholin def. Rachel Eskew 6-0, 6-0; Sophia Philips def. Morgan Mayson 6-0, 6-0; Jordan Barakat def. Sarah Faith Amos 6-0, 6-0; Josie Schneiderman def. Carolina Boger 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Emma Tillman/Aurora Milholin def. Olivia Perez/Elizabeth Boger 8-0; Reese Perini/Jada Willse def. Rachel Eskew/Sarah Faith Amos 8-0; Evan Bishop/Jordan Barakat G def. Morgan Mayson/Marie Rosine Tuyikunde 8-0.

GIRLS GOLF

At Forest Oaks CC

Team scores: Southeast Guilford 128, Southern Alamance 141.

Individual leaders: 1. Kyleigh Whittemore (SA) 39; 2. Chloe Crane (SEG) 40; 3. Jenna Lothakoun (SEG) 43; 4. Josslin Lothakoun (SEG) 45; 5. Lucy Martin (SA) 46.

VOLLEYBALL

Bishop McGuinness 3, Reynolds 0

Scores: 25-5, 25-20, 25-9.

Bishop McGuinness: Jordyn Johnson 6 kills; Chrisbel Alcanctara 4 kills, 2 blocks; Grace Strader 10 aces, 10 digs; Gianna Lucindo 8 assists; Adriana Koliqi 13 digs.

Records: Bishop McGuinness 7-1.

