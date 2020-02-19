GIRLS

METRO 4-A

Championship

Friday’s game

No. 2 Ragsdale vs. No. 1 Northwest Guilford, 6 p.m.

MID-PIEDMONT 3-A

At Williams

Semifinals

Wednesday’s results

No. 4 Williams vs. No. 1 Southeast Guilford

Southwestern Randolph 56, Asheboro 51

Championship

Friday’s game

No. 2 Southwestern Randolph vs Williams/Southeast Guilford winner, 6 p.m.

MID-STATE 3-A

At Northern Guilford

Semifinals

Wednesday’s result

Northern Guilford 50, Northeast Guilford 34

Championship

Friday’s game

Eastern Alamance vs Northern Guilford, 6 p.m.

PIEDMONT TRIAD 3-A

At Parkland

Semifinals

Wednesday’s result

No. 3 Southwest Guilford vs. No. 2 Mount Tabor

Championship

Friday’s game

Southwest Guilford-Mount Tabor winner vs. No 1. Dudley, 6 p.m.

MID-STATE 2-A

At Cummings

Semifinals

Wednesday’s results

Bartlett Yancey vs. No. 2 Reidsville

Durham School of the Arts vs. No. 1 N.C. School of Science and Math

Championship

Friday’s game

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

PAC 7 2-A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s results

Randleman 66, Providence Grove 47

Eastern Randolph at Andrews

At Randleman

Championship

Friday’s game

No. 1 Randleman vs Eastern Randolph-Andrews winner, 6 p.m.

NORTHWEST 1-A

At South Stokes

Seminfinals

Wednesday’s result

Mount Airy 49, Bishop McGuinness 37

Championship

Friday’s game

No. 3 Mount Airy vs. No 1. East Surry, 6 p.m.

BOYS

METRO 4-A

Championship

Friday’s game

No. 1 Northwest Guilford vs. No. 3 Page, 7:30 p.m.

MID-PIEDMONT 3-A

First round

Tuesday’s results

No. 5 Southeast Guilford 61, No. 4 Asheboro 50

No. 3 Williams 89, No. 6 Southern Guilford 60

No. 2 Southwestern Randolph 48, No. 7 Southern Alamance 42

At Williams

Semifinals

Wednesday’s results

Eastern Guilford 61. Southeast Guilford 23

Williams vs. Southwestern Randolph, 8:30 p.m.

Championship

Friday’s game

Eastern Guilford vs Williams-Southwestern Randolph winner, 7:30 p.m.

MID-STATE 3-A

At Northern Guilford

Semifinals

Tuesday’s result

Morehead 77, Northeast Guilford, 57

Wednesday’s result

Northern Guilford 65, Person 50

Championship

Friday’s game

Morehead vs Northern Guilford, 7:30 p.m.

PIEDMONT TRIAD 3-A

At Parkland

Semifinals

Tuesday’s result

No. 1 Mount Tabor 65, Dudley 46

Wednesday’s result

No. 2 Smith at Parkland

Championship

Friday’s game

Mount Tabor vs Smith-Parkland winner, 7:30 p.m.

MID-STATE 2-A

At Cummings

Semifinals

Wednesday’s results

Carrboro vs. Bartlett Yancey

Cummings vs. No. 1 Reidsville

Championship

Friday’s game

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

PAC 7 2-A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s results

Andrews at No. 1 Randleman

Jordan-Matthews at Trinity

At Randleman

Championship

Friday’s game

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

