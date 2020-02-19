GIRLS
METRO 4-A
Championship
Friday’s game
No. 2 Ragsdale vs. No. 1 Northwest Guilford, 6 p.m.
MID-PIEDMONT 3-A
At Williams
Semifinals
Wednesday’s results
No. 4 Williams vs. No. 1 Southeast Guilford
Southwestern Randolph 56, Asheboro 51
Championship
Friday’s game
No. 2 Southwestern Randolph vs Williams/Southeast Guilford winner, 6 p.m.
MID-STATE 3-A
At Northern Guilford
Semifinals
Wednesday’s result
Northern Guilford 50, Northeast Guilford 34
Championship
Friday’s game
Eastern Alamance vs Northern Guilford, 6 p.m.
PIEDMONT TRIAD 3-A
At Parkland
Semifinals
Wednesday’s result
No. 3 Southwest Guilford vs. No. 2 Mount Tabor
Championship
Friday’s game
Southwest Guilford-Mount Tabor winner vs. No 1. Dudley, 6 p.m.
MID-STATE 2-A
At Cummings
Semifinals
Wednesday’s results
Bartlett Yancey vs. No. 2 Reidsville
Durham School of the Arts vs. No. 1 N.C. School of Science and Math
Championship
Friday’s game
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
PAC 7 2-A
Semifinals
Wednesday’s results
Randleman 66, Providence Grove 47
Eastern Randolph at Andrews
At Randleman
Championship
Friday’s game
No. 1 Randleman vs Eastern Randolph-Andrews winner, 6 p.m.
NORTHWEST 1-A
At South Stokes
Seminfinals
Wednesday’s result
Mount Airy 49, Bishop McGuinness 37
Championship
Friday’s game
No. 3 Mount Airy vs. No 1. East Surry, 6 p.m.
BOYS
METRO 4-A
Championship
Friday’s game
No. 1 Northwest Guilford vs. No. 3 Page, 7:30 p.m.
MID-PIEDMONT 3-A
First round
Tuesday’s results
No. 5 Southeast Guilford 61, No. 4 Asheboro 50
No. 3 Williams 89, No. 6 Southern Guilford 60
No. 2 Southwestern Randolph 48, No. 7 Southern Alamance 42
At Williams
Semifinals
Wednesday’s results
Eastern Guilford 61. Southeast Guilford 23
Williams vs. Southwestern Randolph, 8:30 p.m.
Championship
Friday’s game
Eastern Guilford vs Williams-Southwestern Randolph winner, 7:30 p.m.
MID-STATE 3-A
At Northern Guilford
Semifinals
Tuesday’s result
Morehead 77, Northeast Guilford, 57
Wednesday’s result
Northern Guilford 65, Person 50
Championship
Friday’s game
Morehead vs Northern Guilford, 7:30 p.m.
PIEDMONT TRIAD 3-A
At Parkland
Semifinals
Tuesday’s result
No. 1 Mount Tabor 65, Dudley 46
Wednesday’s result
No. 2 Smith at Parkland
Championship
Friday’s game
Mount Tabor vs Smith-Parkland winner, 7:30 p.m.
MID-STATE 2-A
At Cummings
Semifinals
Wednesday’s results
Carrboro vs. Bartlett Yancey
Cummings vs. No. 1 Reidsville
Championship
Friday’s game
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
PAC 7 2-A
Semifinals
Wednesday’s results
Andrews at No. 1 Randleman
Jordan-Matthews at Trinity
At Randleman
Championship
Friday’s game
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
