FRIDAY’S RESULTS
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Southeast Guilford 70, Williams 28
SE Guilford 24 1 14 14 - 70
Williams 2 9 9 8 - 28
Southeast Guilford (15-0): Raven Preston 23, Kennedi Simmons 16, Millayna Redd 13, Jessie Hopkins 6, Shunte Beathea 4, Mya Lewis 3, Gabby McGough 3, Nyree Bell 2.
Williams: Tucker 8, Scott 5, Bailey 4, Coley 4, Crawlal 3, Shaw 2, Miles 2.
East Surry 43, Bishop McGuinness 27
B. McGuinness 8 9 4 6 - 27
East Surry 14 9 9 11 - 43
Bishop McGuinness (11-2): Alaila Kreuter 11, Emily Elder 4, Francesca Moya 4, Michelle Petrangeli 4, Tate Chappell 2, Mary Davis 2.
East Surry (6-2): Cadence Lawson 17, Dasia Lambert 12, Rosie Craven 9, Morgan Smith 4, Kylie Bruner 1.
