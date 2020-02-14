saturday’S RESULT

boys BASKETBALL

Greensboro Day 83, Rabun Gap 40

Greensboro Day 34 29 16 4 — 83

Bishop McGuinness 13 15 10 2 — 40

Greensboro Day: Jaydon Young 18, Brock Williams 12, Whit Trevey 12, Christian Bailey 11, Bryce Harris 11, Hayes 7, Pierce 5, Noble 3, Leake 2, Patel 1, Moody 1.

Rabun Gap: Luke Earnhardt 14, Rivera 9, Tastinger 7, King 4, Butkas 3, Vukotic 2, Thorpe 1.

Tags

Load comments