saturday’S RESULT
boys BASKETBALL
Greensboro Day 83, Rabun Gap 40
Greensboro Day 34 29 16 4 — 83
Bishop McGuinness 13 15 10 2 — 40
Greensboro Day: Jaydon Young 18, Brock Williams 12, Whit Trevey 12, Christian Bailey 11, Bryce Harris 11, Hayes 7, Pierce 5, Noble 3, Leake 2, Patel 1, Moody 1.
Rabun Gap: Luke Earnhardt 14, Rivera 9, Tastinger 7, King 4, Butkas 3, Vukotic 2, Thorpe 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.