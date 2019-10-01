Tuesday’s results
VOLLEYBALL
Wesleyan 3, The Burlington School 0
Scores: 25-13, 25-16, 25-18.
Wesleyan: Morgan Downs 8 aces, 17 kills, 11 serve receive passes, 18 digs; Fallon Evans 3 blocks; Ava Brown 37 assists.
Salem Academy 3, Westchester 2
Scores: S 27-25, W 25-22, S 25-16, W 25-20, S 15-13.
Westchester: Reagan Cotrell 14 kills, 10 digs, 1 block; Olivia Cecil 6 kills, 12 digs, 8 aces; Ella Timberlake 19 digs; Emilie Carey 10 digs, 6 assists; Covington Hauser 7 digs, 14 assists, 1 ace, 1 kill.
Northwest Guilford 3,
Grimsley 1
Scores: G 28-26, NWG 25-18, NWG 25-22, NWG 25-17.
Records: Northwest Guilford 17-1, 5-0 Metro 4A; Grimsley 6-7, 2-2.
Western Guilford 3,
Dudley 0
Scores: 25-13, 25-8, 25-10.
Western Guilford: Julia Boes 7 kills; Maya Stotts 10 assists, 13 aces; Amelia Heide 4 kills, 8 aces.
GIRLS GOLF
Oak Hollow GC, par 36
Team scores: Wesleyan 119, High Point Central 173
Individual leaders: 1. Gabriela Cruz (W) 37, 2. Macie Burcham (W) 38, 3. Emmalie Spry (W) 44, 4. Emma Niebauer (HPC) 49, 5. Grace Poston (HPC) 61, T6. Lea Kolbet (HPC), Morgan Owens (HPC) 63.
GIRLS TENNIS
Salem Academy 8,
Westchester 1
Singles: Krystle Chukwanu (S) def. Dory Keever 8-5; Izzy Smith (S) def. Kate Leonard 8-3; Sidney Stearnes (S) def. Ava Apple 8-5; Jessie Gentles (S) def. Sofia Chodri 8-0; Faith Harcus (S) def. Olivia Beaver 8-3; Lucy Heard (W) def. Emma Shelby 8-4;
Doubles: Krystle Chukwanu/Sidney Stearnes (S) def. Lucy Heard/Olivia Beaver 8-0; Izzy Smith/Faith Harcus (S)def. Kate Leonard/Ava Apple 8-3; Jessie Gentles/Molly Beasley (S) def. Sofia Chodri/Claire Smith 8-3.
