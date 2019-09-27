FRIDAY’S RESULTS
GIRLS TENNIS
Greensboro Day 9 Westchester 0
Singles: K. Parr def. D. Keener 8-0; T. Parr def. K. Leonard 8-0; M. Korbus def. A. Apple 8-1; C. Doss def. S. Chodri 8-0; L. Lowe def. L. Heard 8-0; H. Robinson def. C. Smith 8-0.
Doubles: L. Lowe/C. Funderburk def. D. Keener/S. Chodri 8-0; S. McCorkle/Z. Arfeen def. K. Leonard/A. Apple 8-4; C. Somerville/A. Love def. C. Smith/A. Mozingo 8-3.
VOLLEYBALL
High Point Christian 3 Asheville Christian 1
Scores: HPCA 25-21, AC 25-24, HPCA 25-16, 25-18.
HPCA: Carson Brooks 22 kills; Caroline Smith 47 assists; Kennedy Powell 12 kills, 13 digs; Grace-Ellen Hamlett 5 aces.
Records: HPCA 14-7.
Wesleyan 3 Carlisle 0
Scores: 25-8, 25-21, 25-18.
Wesleyan: Morgan Downs 11 kills, 8 serve receive passes, 4 aces; Anna Royster 9 digs, 3 blocks, 4 aces; Ava Brown had 33 assists.
Greensboro Day 3, Westchester 0
Scores: 25-20, 25-9 and 25-14.
