Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN RALEIGH HAS ISSUED A * URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... WESTERN GUILFORD COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... * UNTIL 315 AM EDT * AT 1216 AM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAINFALL RATES IN EXCESS OF TWO INCHES PER HOUR DUE TO STRONG THUNDERSTORMS. UP TO TWO INCHES OF RAIN WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS HAVE ALREADY FALLEN, WITH AN ADDITIONAL INCH POSSIBLE OVER THE NEXT HOUR. THIS WILL RESULT IN URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. THIS INCLUDES THE CITY OF GREENSBORO. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... GREENSBORO, HIGH POINT, PLEASANT GARDEN, JAMESTOWN, FOREST OAKS, LAKE TOWNSEND, LAKE JEANETTE MARINA AND OAK HOLLOW MARINA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AREAS AND LOW LYING SPOTS. BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODS AND FLASH FLOODS. IF FLASH FLOODING IS OBSERVED ACT QUICKLY. MOVE UP TO HIGHER GROUND TO ESCAPE FLOOD WATERS. DO NOT STAY IN AREAS SUBJECT TO FLOODING WHEN WATER BEGINS RISING. A FLOOD ADVISORY MEANS RIVER OR STREAM FLOWS ARE ELEVATED, OR PONDING OF WATER IN URBAN OR OTHER AREAS IS OCCURRING OR IS IMMINENT. &&