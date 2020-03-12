Thursday’s results

BOYS LACROSSE

North Raleigh Christian 9, Greensboro Day 8

BOYS TENNIS

Westchester 6, High Point Christian 3

Singles: Max Verellen (W) def. Ethan Kim 7-5, 6-0. Ian James (H) def. Michael Calabrese 6-0, 3-6, tiebreak 8-10. Jackson Tuggle (W) def. Ben Colson 6-4, 6-2. Joel Kim (H) def. Ryan Lim 2-6, 2-6. Pedro Moreno (H) def. Holland Shoaf 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles: Ian Jones and Ben Colson (H) def. Max Verellen and Michael Calabrese 8-4. Ethan Kim and Nathan Warron (H) def. Jackson Tuggle and Aidan Apple 8-3. Ryan Lim and Holland Shoaf (W) def. Pedro Moreno and Joel Kim 8-4.

Southwest Guilford 9, High Point Central 0

Singles: Jacob Rosen def. John Sanderlin 6-1, 6-0; Apollo Sarrimanolis def. Andrew Eskew 6-4, 7-6 (6); Bo Bolick def. Sean Doyle 6-3, 6-2; Trung Nguyen def. Slade Howell 6-0, 6-2; Daniel Etheredge def. Andrew McLean 6-0, 6-1; Bryce Causey def. Phillip Sojka 6-0, 6-2

Doubles: Rosen/Bolick def. Sanderlin/Howell 8-3; Sarrimanolis/Causey def. Sojka/Beck Dallas 8-1; Jason Cronin/Jeff Jones def. Michael Ma/Caleb Sellers 8-3.

Records: High Point Central 0-5; Southwest Guilford 5-1.

Load comments