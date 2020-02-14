Friday’S RESULTS

Boys basketball

Page 89 Ragsdale 79

Page 16 28 18 27 - 89

Ragsdale 24 25 11 19 - 79

Page: Jaden Ellis 25, Zion Conner 18, Jason Seller 11, Scovens 8, Campbell 7, Edwards 5, Pearsall 5, Farrow 4, Maxwell 3, Davis 3.

Ragsdale: Jones 18, Siler 17, Parker 16, Salgo 13, Cofield 4, Fant 4, Freeman 3, Williams 2, Atwater 2.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Ragsdale 46, Page 31

Ragsdale 15 15 11 4 - 46

Page 3 8 4 16 - 31

Page (6-18, 3-5): Reagan Maynard 13, Becker 7, Lineberry 5, Hamoud 4, Martin 2.

Ragsdale (20-3, 7-1): Nyah Stallings 11, Diamond Monroe 10, Frazier 7, Palmore 7, Bradford 4, Boddie 2, Ogunjobi 2, Byrd 2, Maros 1.

Bishop McGuinness 41 W-S Prep 38

W-S Prep 6 8 9 9 6 - 38

B. McGuinness 6 8 7 11 9 - 41

W-S Prep: Trez’ha Muhammad 17, Tatyanna Childress 12, Watson 5, Robinson 2, Ortiz 2.

Bishop McGuinness: Tate Chappell 14, Charley Chappell 12, Petrangeli 6, Davis 3, Kreuter 2, Moya 2, Deal 2.

