Friday’s results

GIRLS TENNIS

Bishop McGuinness 6, Wesleyan 3

Singles: Lydia Cortes (BM) def. Katie Sledge 6-0, 6-1; Michelle Petrangeli (BM) def. Alexis Cruz 6-0, 6-3; Katie Dasher (BM) def. Gracie LeFever 6-2, 6-3; Lourdes Lopez (BM) def. Lauren Brodeur 6-0, 6-1; Isabella Heinbach (WCA) def. Izabelle Bermude (6-0, 5-7, 1-0); Katie Bullins (W) def. Charlotte Lassiter 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles: Cortes/Petrangeli (BM) def. Brodeur/LeFever (8-3); Bullins/Heinbach (W) def. Lopez/Dasher (8-5); Bermude/Lassiter (BM) def. Cruz/Sledge (8-0).

VOLLEYBALL

Caldwell 3, Calvary Day 0

Scores: 25-14, 25-18, 25-18.

Caldwell: Sophia Plasman 16 kills; Gabby Black 9 kills; Madison Bozarth 12 digs.

Records: Caldwell 8-4.

