MONDAY’S RESULTS
GIRLS TENNIS
University Christian 8, Westchester 1
Singles: Dory Keever (W) def. Adele Huffman 8-3; Gracie Myers (U) def. Kate Leonard 8-0; London Fidler (U) def. Ava Apple 8-2; Olivia Jarmon (U) def. Sofia Chodri 8-0; Lydia Gerrard (U) def. Claire Smith 8-0; Catherine Glaze (U) def. Olivia Beaver 8-0.
Doubles: Adele Huffman/Gracie Myers (U) def. Dory Keever and Claire Smith 8-1; London Fidler/Olivia Jarman (U) def. Kate Leonard/Ava Apple 8-1; Lydia Gerrard/Catherine Glaze (U) def. Sofia Chodri/Lily Wilson 8-1.
Greensboro Day 7, Wesleyan Christian Academy 2
Singles: K. Parr (GDS) def. M. Redmond 6-2,6-1; T. Parr (GDS) def. M. Gilliatt 6-0,6-0; M. Korbus (GDS) def. G LaFever 6-3,6-3; G. Andersen (GDS) def. L. Brodeur 6-1,6-1; C. Doss (GDS) def. I. Heinback 3-6, 6-4, 12-10; K. Bullins (W) def. C. Rainosek 3-6, 7-5, 10-7.
Doubles: K. Parr/T. Parr (GDS) def. M. Redmond/M. Gilliatt 8-2; M. Korbus/G. Andersen (GDS) def. G. LaFever/L. Brodeur 8-2; I. Heinback/K. Bullins (WCA) def. H. Robinson/L. Lowe 8-5.
