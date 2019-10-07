MONDAY’S RESULTS
VOLLEYBALL
Wesleyan 3 R.J. Reynolds 0
Scores: 25-14, 25-11, 25-9
Bishop McGuinness 3, Glenn 1
Scores: 25-8, 19-25, 25-17, 25-14
GIRLS GOLF
At Maple Chase Golf Course, par 73
Team scores: Mount Tabor 310, Dudley 346, Southwest Guilford 352
Individual leaders: 1. Cate Hettinger (MT) 99; T-2. Morgan Carson (D), Natashia Humphrey (SWG) 102; 4. Lauren Munley (MT) 105; T-5. Abby Kneisel (MT), Grace Viola (MT) 106; 7. Makayla Key (D) 118; 8. Abbi Bennett (MT) 121; 9. Khala Enoch (SWG)124.
At Oak Hollow Golf Course, par 36
Team scores: Wesleyan 122, Forsyth Country Day 139, Davidson Day 184
Individual leaders: 1. Macy Burcham (W) 34; 2. Gabriela Cruz (W) 39; 3. Sophie Scherer (FCD) 44; 4. Ana Calderon (FCD) 45; 5. Emmalie Spry (W) 49; Ava Gutshall (FCD) 50.
