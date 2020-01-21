Tuesday’s Results

Girls basketball

Page 39, High Point Central 19

Page 9 3 6 21 - 39

HIgh Point Central 5 5 3 6 - 19

Page (3-14): Reagan Maynard 23, Lineberry 6, Hamoud 4, Agamata 2, Marielle 2, Martin 2.

HP Central (0-15): Anna Krasnik 10, Smith 4, Coenrare 3, Mitchell 2.

Bishop McGuinness 60,

South Stokes 19

South Stokes 6 7 0 6 - 19

McGuinness 25 12 18 5 - 60

South Stokes (8-8): Houston 6, Shore 5, Landreth 4, Casper 2, Lash 2.

Bishop McGuinness (13-2): Michelle Petrangeli 13, Moya 9, C. Chappell 8, Davis 8, Deal 7, Williams 5, T. Chappell 4, Kreuter 4, Role 2.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments