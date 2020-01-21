Tuesday’s Results
Girls basketball
Page 39, High Point Central 19
Page 9 3 6 21 - 39
HIgh Point Central 5 5 3 6 - 19
Page (3-14): Reagan Maynard 23, Lineberry 6, Hamoud 4, Agamata 2, Marielle 2, Martin 2.
HP Central (0-15): Anna Krasnik 10, Smith 4, Coenrare 3, Mitchell 2.
Bishop McGuinness 60,
South Stokes 19
South Stokes 6 7 0 6 - 19
McGuinness 25 12 18 5 - 60
South Stokes (8-8): Houston 6, Shore 5, Landreth 4, Casper 2, Lash 2.
Bishop McGuinness (13-2): Michelle Petrangeli 13, Moya 9, C. Chappell 8, Davis 8, Deal 7, Williams 5, T. Chappell 4, Kreuter 4, Role 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.