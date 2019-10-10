THURSDAY’S RESULTS

VOLLEYBALL

Wesleyan 3, High Point Christian 0

Scores: 25-17, 32-30, 25-16.

Wesleyan: Morgan Downs 12 kills, 13 digs; Audrey Kubis 5 aces, 5 blocks; Ava Brown 38 assists.

GIRLS GOLF

At Forest Oaks

Teams scores: Southeast Guilford 128, Asheboro 140, Southwestern Randolph 154, Southern Alamance 157, Eastern Guilford 176.

Individual leaders: 1. Chloe Crane (SEG) 39; 2. Riley Hammer (A) 42; 3. Caroline Wright (SEG) 44; 4. Jenna Lothakoun (SEG) 45; 5. Kyleigh Whittemore (SA) 46; 6. Emma Haywood (A) 47; 7. Hailee Cagle (SWR) 49; 8. Salem Lee (A) 51; T9. Emma Freeman (SWR), Josslin Lothakoun (SEG), Gabby Jefferies 52.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Load comments