THURSDAY’S RESULTS
VOLLEYBALL
Wesleyan 3, High Point Christian 0
Scores: 25-17, 32-30, 25-16.
Wesleyan: Morgan Downs 12 kills, 13 digs; Audrey Kubis 5 aces, 5 blocks; Ava Brown 38 assists.
GIRLS GOLF
At Forest Oaks
Teams scores: Southeast Guilford 128, Asheboro 140, Southwestern Randolph 154, Southern Alamance 157, Eastern Guilford 176.
Individual leaders: 1. Chloe Crane (SEG) 39; 2. Riley Hammer (A) 42; 3. Caroline Wright (SEG) 44; 4. Jenna Lothakoun (SEG) 45; 5. Kyleigh Whittemore (SA) 46; 6. Emma Haywood (A) 47; 7. Hailee Cagle (SWR) 49; 8. Salem Lee (A) 51; T9. Emma Freeman (SWR), Josslin Lothakoun (SEG), Gabby Jefferies 52.
