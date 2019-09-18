Wednesday’s results

VOLLEYBALL

Northwest Guilford 3, Cornelius Hough 0

Scores: 25-18, 25-23, 25-17.

Records: Northwest Guilford 14-1; Hough 7-3.

GIRLS TENNIS

Page 8, Grimsley 1

Singles: Marion Sloyan (P) d. Emma Tillman 6-4, 6-0; Abby Terrell (P) d. Reese Perini 6-1, 6-2; Mary Workman (P) d. Aurora Milholin 6-4, 6-1; Audrey Chen (P) d. Jordan Barakat 6-2, 6-2; Allie Bartlett (P d. Sophia Phillips 6-3, 7-5; Sarah Worth Rogers (P) d. Mimi Marriott 6-3, 6-3.

Doubles: Tillman/Perini (G) d. Terrell/Chen 9-7; Sloyan/Rogers (P) d. Milholin/Marriott 8-5; Tyler Coker/Mary Claire Haldeman (P) d. Barakat/Jada Willse 8-6.

Records: Page 5-0.

