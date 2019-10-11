FRIDAY’S RESULTS

GIRLS TENNIS

Caldwell Academy 9 Westchester 0

Singles: Rollins Ortmann def. Dory Keever 6-3, 6-1; Mati Stern def. Kate Leonard 6-4, 6-3; Isabella Gomez def. Ava Apple 6-0, 6-0; Aislyn Baird def. Sofia Chodri 6-0, 6-0; Maddie Herrick def. Olivia Beaver 6-1, 7-5; Mallory Chrismon def.Lucy Heard 6-0, 6-0;

Doubles: Aislyn Baird/Peyton O’Bulew def. Dory Keever/Olivia Beaver 8-5; Sydney Ballard/Cece Hewsle def. Claire Smith/Sofia Chodri 8-6; Maggie Koenig/Caroline Quebert def. Abby Mozingo/Ava Apple 8-0.

LATE THURSDAY

GIRLS TENNIS

Greensboro Day 9 Caldwell Academy 0

Singles: K. Parr def. Rollins Ortmann 8-2; T. Parr def. Mati Stern 8-0; M. Korbus def. I. Gomez 8-1; G. Andersen def. A. Baird 8-0; C. Doss def. M. Herrick 8-2; C. Rainosek def. M. Christman 8-3.

Doubles: M. Korbus/G. Andersen def. R. Ortmann/A. Baird 8-4; C. Doss/C. Rainosek def. I. Gomez/M. Stern (CA) 8-2; L. Lowe/H. Robinson def. A. Lin/C. Quebert 8-2.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Load comments