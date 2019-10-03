THURSDAY’S RESULTS
VOLLEYBALL
Northwest 3, HP Central 0
Northwest 25 25 25
High Point Central 15 13 20
Records: Northwest 19-1 (6-0)
Bishop McGuinness 3 North Stokes 0
BM 25 25 25
NS 15 17 13
Records: BM 15-2 (5-1)
Leaders: BM — Chrisbel Alcantara 10 kills, 1 bock; Jordyn Johnson 8 kills, 10 digs; Olivia Martin 5 kills, 5 aces; Sofia Lawrence 22 assists, 6 digs.
Caldwell Academy 3
High Point Christian 0
CA 25 25 27
HPC 19 20 25
Records: HPC 15-8 (7-2
Leaders: HPC — Carson Brooks 10 kills, Caroline Smith 23 assists, Kennedy Powell 9 digs
