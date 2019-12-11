Wednesday’s results

BOYS BASKETBALL

Northwest Guilford 73, Eastern Guilford 62

Northwest Guilford 14 25 24 10 — 73

Eastern Guilford 8 23 14 17 — 62

Northwest Guilford (5-0): Chris Hampton 24, Robbie Boulton 12, Dean Reiber 11, Brandon Thomas 10, Humphrey 6, Marsh 5, Ballou 3, Carson 2

Eastern Guilford (1-4): K. Smith 20, KD Dawkins 16, OJ Johnson 10, Womack 6, Tate 5, Spencer 3, Blackstock 2

