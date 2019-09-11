Weather Alert

...GUSTY WINDS AHEAD OF A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT ALAMANCE... SOUTHERN PERSON... VANCE... ORANGE... GRANVILLE... GUILFORD... FAR NORTHERN WAKE... AND DURHAM COUNTIES UNTIL 1015 PM EDT... AT 928 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A GUST FRONT AHEAD OF A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS. THESE GUSTY WINDS EXTENDED ALONG A LINE FROM 8 MILES SOUTHEAST OF VIRGILINA TO 8 MILES SOUTHEAST OF ROXBORO TO JERICHO TO NEAR WENTWORTH. MOVEMENT WAS SOUTHEAST AT 20 MPH AND WILL MOVE INTO THE INTERSTATE 40/85 CORRIDOR. WIND GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WELL AHEAD OF THE ARRIVAL OF THESE STORMS. DEADLY CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS LIKELY. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... RALEIGH, GREENSBORO, DURHAM, HIGH POINT, CHAPEL HILL, BURLINGTON, HENDERSON, GRAHAM, OXFORD AND ROXBORO. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SEEK SHELTER IN A NEARBY BUILDING OR VEHICLE. THESE WIND GUSTS COULD KNOCK DOWN TREE LIMBS AND WEAK TREES. STRONG WINDS MAY OCCUR WELL AHEAD OF ANY RAIN OR LIGHTNING. DO NOT WAIT FOR THE SOUND OF THUNDER BEFORE TAKING COVER. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY INSIDE A STURDY STRUCTURE AND STAY AWAY FROM WINDOWS. THESE THUNDERSTORMS ARE PRODUCING AN EXCESSIVE AMOUNT OF DEADLY CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING. SEEK SHELTER INDOORS AND STAY AWAY FROM WINDOWS. IF YOU CANNOT SEEK SHELTER INDOORS, AN ENCLOSED VEHICLE CAN PROVIDE SAFE SHELTER. DEADLY LIGHTNING STRIKES CAN OCCUR WELL AHEAD OF AN APPROACHING STORM, PRIOR TO THE ARRIVAL OF RAIN AND WIND. &&