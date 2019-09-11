WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

GIRLS GOLF

Page 130, East Forsyth 148

Individuals: Harper Shepherd (Page) 38; Kate Hunter (Page) 41; Trinity Muthomi (EF) 41; Meredith Fennie (Page) 51; Meera Mheta (Page) 52; Madison Isley (EF) 52; Chloe Allen (EF) 55; Kalista O’Shields (EF) 62; Marissa Miller (EF) 64.

GIRLS TENNIS

Page 9, High Point Central 0

Singles: Marion Sloyan d. Olivia Perez 6-0, 6-0; Abby Terrell d. Elizabeth Boger 6-0, 6-1; Anna Schmedes d. Rachel Eskew 6-1, 6-0; Sarah Worth Rogers d. Morgan Mayson 6-0, 6-1; Mary Claire Haldeman d. Sarah Faith Amos 6-1, 6-0; Tyler Coker d. Caroline Boger 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Mary Workman/Porter Bowman d. Perez/Boger 8-6; Helen Dehnert/Claire Medley d. Eskew/Taylor Jones 8-2: Frances Boydoh/AP Eskridge d. Marie Rosine Tuyikunde/Mayson 8-1

Record: Page 4-0

VOLLEYBALL

Bishop McGuinness 3, North Forsyth 0

Scores: 25-6, 25-18, 25-9

Record: Bishop McGuinness 9-1, 0-0

Leaders: Bishop McGuinness - Maddy Seeber 3 kills, 1blk; Emma Briody 4 aces, 3 digs; Gianna Lucindo 9 assists, 2 digs; Chrisbel Alacantara 3 kills.

Northwest Guilford 3, Wheatmore 2

Scores: 25-22, 15-25, 19-25, 25-12, 18-16

Records: Northwest 10-1; Wheatmore 8-1

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Load comments