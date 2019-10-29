3-A golf championship

Elizabeth Lohbauer ran away from the field in the final round, posting a 2-under, 70, to finish with a 1-under, 143 total. She maintained a four-shot overnight advantage on Emily Mathews from Eastern Alamance who also shot 70 in the final round.

The Cox Mill Chargers as a team earned a 14-shot win over Rockingham County.

3-A CHAMPIONSHIP

Jackson Springs, NC

Team scores/Area leaders: 1. Cox Mill 467, 2. Rockingham County 481, 3. Charlotte Catholic 499; 6. Eastern Alamance 518; 9. Southeast Guilford 559.

Individual leaders/Area scores: 1. Elizabeth Lohbauer (CM) 143; 2. Emily Matthews (EA) 147; 3. Toni Blackwell (Cape Fear) 149; 5. Riley Hamilton (RC) 155; 7. Victoria Cook (RC) 156; 8. Siana Wong (Northern Guilford) 157; 16. Caroline Wright (SEG) 167; 18. Elli Flinchum (RC) 170; 26. Riley Beck (EA) 175; 39. Olivia Peterson (RC) 186; 42. Hailee Cagle (SW Randolph) 188; T48. Chloe Crane (SEG), Ashlyn Strickland (NG) 191; 59. Chandler Bryant (EA) 196; 66. Jenna Lothakoun (SEG) 201.

1-A/2-A CHAMPIONSHIP

Southern Pines, NC

Bishop McGuinness: 10. Laney Wessels 165; 25. Eliza Ofsanko 177.

4-A CHAMPIONSHIP

Pinehurst, NC

Area results: 30. Caroline Isaacson (Ragsdale) 163; 34. Harper Sheperd (Page) 164; 72. Kate Hunter (Page) 189.

VOLLEYBALL

Northwest Guilford 3, Lake Norman 1

Scores: NWG 25-13, NWG 25-20, LN 25-17, NWG 25-16.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Load comments