3-A golf championship
Elizabeth Lohbauer ran away from the field in the final round, posting a 2-under, 70, to finish with a 1-under, 143 total. She maintained a four-shot overnight advantage on Emily Mathews from Eastern Alamance who also shot 70 in the final round.
The Cox Mill Chargers as a team earned a 14-shot win over Rockingham County.
3-A CHAMPIONSHIP
Jackson Springs, NC
Team scores/Area leaders: 1. Cox Mill 467, 2. Rockingham County 481, 3. Charlotte Catholic 499; 6. Eastern Alamance 518; 9. Southeast Guilford 559.
Individual leaders/Area scores: 1. Elizabeth Lohbauer (CM) 143; 2. Emily Matthews (EA) 147; 3. Toni Blackwell (Cape Fear) 149; 5. Riley Hamilton (RC) 155; 7. Victoria Cook (RC) 156; 8. Siana Wong (Northern Guilford) 157; 16. Caroline Wright (SEG) 167; 18. Elli Flinchum (RC) 170; 26. Riley Beck (EA) 175; 39. Olivia Peterson (RC) 186; 42. Hailee Cagle (SW Randolph) 188; T48. Chloe Crane (SEG), Ashlyn Strickland (NG) 191; 59. Chandler Bryant (EA) 196; 66. Jenna Lothakoun (SEG) 201.
1-A/2-A CHAMPIONSHIP
Southern Pines, NC
Bishop McGuinness: 10. Laney Wessels 165; 25. Eliza Ofsanko 177.
4-A CHAMPIONSHIP
Pinehurst, NC
Area results: 30. Caroline Isaacson (Ragsdale) 163; 34. Harper Sheperd (Page) 164; 72. Kate Hunter (Page) 189.
VOLLEYBALL
Northwest Guilford 3, Lake Norman 1
Scores: NWG 25-13, NWG 25-20, LN 25-17, NWG 25-16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.