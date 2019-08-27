Compiled by staff writers Joe Sirera and Spencer Turkin, with input from area coaches:
1. REIDSVILLE
Record: 1-0; Last week: 2
Friday: At McMichael
2. GRIMSLEY
Record: 1-0; Last week: 4
Friday: At Asheboro
3. PAGE
Record: 0-1; Last week: 5
Friday: Northern Guilford
4. DUDLEY
Record: 0-1; Last week: 1
Friday: At No. 8 Ragsdale
5. EASTERN GUILFORD
Record: 1-0; Last week: T6
Friday: Trinity
6. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 1-0; Last week: 10
Friday: At East Forsyth
7. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 0-1; Last week: 3
Friday: Oxford Webb
8. RAGSDALE
Record: 1-0; Last week: 8
Friday: No. 4 Dudley
9. HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN
Record: 2-0; Last week: 9
Friday: Wake Forest North Wake Saints
10. NORTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 1-0; Last week: NR
Friday: Western Guilford
DROPPED OUT: Northern Guilford.
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order of votes received): Andrews (1-0), Northern Guilford (0-1), Northeast Guilford (0-1).
The HSXtra Top 10 is released by noon every Monday at HSXtra.com.
