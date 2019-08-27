Compiled by staff writers Joe Sirera and Spencer Turkin, with input from area coaches:

1. REIDSVILLE

Record: 1-0; Last week: 2

Friday: At McMichael

2. GRIMSLEY

Record: 1-0; Last week: 4

Friday: At Asheboro

3. PAGE

Record: 0-1; Last week: 5

Friday: Northern Guilford

4. DUDLEY

Record: 0-1; Last week: 1

Friday: At No. 8 Ragsdale

5. EASTERN GUILFORD

Record: 1-0; Last week: T6

Friday: Trinity

6. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 1-0; Last week: 10

Friday: At East Forsyth

7. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 0-1; Last week: 3

Friday: Oxford Webb

8. RAGSDALE

Record: 1-0; Last week: 8

Friday: No. 4 Dudley

9. HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN

Record: 2-0; Last week: 9

Friday: Wake Forest North Wake Saints

10. NORTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 1-0; Last week: NR

Friday: Western Guilford

DROPPED OUT: Northern Guilford.

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order of votes received): Andrews (1-0), Northern Guilford (0-1), Northeast Guilford (0-1).

The HSXtra Top 10 is released by noon every Monday at HSXtra.com.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Load comments