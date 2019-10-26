Conference Standings

METRO 4-A

Conf. All

W L W L

Grimsley 2 0 8 1

Ragsdale 2 0 4 5

Page 2 1 3 7

High Point Central 0 2 0 9

Northwest Guilford 0 3 2 7

Oct. 25

Ragsdale 34, Northwest Guilford 20

Page 41, High Point Central 7

Nov. 1

Ragsdale at Grimsley

Northwest Guilford at HP Central

MID-PIEDMONT 3-A

Conf. All

W L W L

Southern Alamance 3 1 6 3

Southeast Guilford 3 1 5 4

Southern Guilford 3 1 6 3

Eastern Guilford 3 2 5 5

Williams 2 2 5 4

SW Randolph 1 3 3 6

Asheboro 0 5 1 8

Oct. 25

S. Alamance 36, Eastern Guilford 28

Southern Guilford 30, SE Guilford 15

Williams 21, Asheboro 14

Nov. 1

Southern Guilford at S. Alamance

Williams at Southeast Guilford

SW Randolph at Asheboro

MID-STATE 3-A

Conf. All

W L W L

Eastern Alamance 5 0 9 0

Western Alamance 4 0 7 1

Northeast Guilford 3 1 6 2

Northern Guilford 3 2 6 3

Person 2 3 2 7

a-Morehead 1 4 3 6

Rockingham County 1 4 2 7

a-McMichael 0 5 0 9

a-Class 2-A school for playoff purposes.

Oct. 25

Eastern Alamance 42, Morehead 6

NE Guilford 17, W. Alamance 13

N. Guilford 26, Rockingham Co. 3

Person 48, McMichael 0

Nov. 1

E. Alamance at W. Alamance

Northeast Guilford at McMichael

Rockingham County at Person

Morehead at Northern Guilford

PIEDMONT TRIAD 3-A

Conf. All

W L W L

Mount Tabor 3 0 6 3

Dudley 2 1 7 2

Parkland 2 1 5 3

Southwest Guilford 2 1 6 3

Smith 0 3 1 8

Western Guilford 0 3 4 5

Oct. 25

Mount Tabor 32, Smith 0

Dudley 52, Parkland 16

SW Guilford 45, Western Guilford 6

Nov. 1

Dudley at Southwest Guilford

Smith at Western Guilford

Mount Tabor at Parkland

OTHERS

Conf. All

W L W L

d-East Forsyth 1 1 7 1

f-Reidsville 2 0 8 1

e-High Point Christian 3 1 7 3

b-Andrews 1 2 4 4

d-Glenn 2 1 6 3

c-Bishop McGuinness 1 1 2 6

b-PAC 7 2-A; c-Northwest 1-A; d-Central Piedmont 4-A; e-NCISAA; f-Mid-State 2-A.

Oct. 25

Metrolina 24, HP Christian 14

Reidsville 75, Graham 0

Reagan 21, East Forsyth 17

Glenn 21, Davie 16

Providence Grove 21. Andrews 14

S. Stokes 42, Bishop McGuinness 20

Nov. 1

Davie County at East Forsyth

Reidsville at Cummings

Andrews at Trinity

Reynolds at Glenn

Bishop McGuinness at Mount Airy

