Conference Standings
METRO 4-A
Conf. All
W L W L
Grimsley 2 0 8 1
Ragsdale 2 0 4 5
Page 2 1 3 7
High Point Central 0 2 0 9
Northwest Guilford 0 3 2 7
Oct. 25
Ragsdale 34, Northwest Guilford 20
Page 41, High Point Central 7
Nov. 1
Ragsdale at Grimsley
Northwest Guilford at HP Central
MID-PIEDMONT 3-A
Conf. All
W L W L
Southern Alamance 3 1 6 3
Southeast Guilford 3 1 5 4
Southern Guilford 3 1 6 3
Eastern Guilford 3 2 5 5
Williams 2 2 5 4
SW Randolph 1 3 3 6
Asheboro 0 5 1 8
Oct. 25
S. Alamance 36, Eastern Guilford 28
Southern Guilford 30, SE Guilford 15
Williams 21, Asheboro 14
Nov. 1
Southern Guilford at S. Alamance
Williams at Southeast Guilford
SW Randolph at Asheboro
MID-STATE 3-A
Conf. All
W L W L
Eastern Alamance 5 0 9 0
Western Alamance 4 0 7 1
Northeast Guilford 3 1 6 2
Northern Guilford 3 2 6 3
Person 2 3 2 7
a-Morehead 1 4 3 6
Rockingham County 1 4 2 7
a-McMichael 0 5 0 9
a-Class 2-A school for playoff purposes.
Oct. 25
Eastern Alamance 42, Morehead 6
NE Guilford 17, W. Alamance 13
N. Guilford 26, Rockingham Co. 3
Person 48, McMichael 0
Nov. 1
E. Alamance at W. Alamance
Northeast Guilford at McMichael
Rockingham County at Person
Morehead at Northern Guilford
PIEDMONT TRIAD 3-A
Conf. All
W L W L
Mount Tabor 3 0 6 3
Dudley 2 1 7 2
Parkland 2 1 5 3
Southwest Guilford 2 1 6 3
Smith 0 3 1 8
Western Guilford 0 3 4 5
Oct. 25
Mount Tabor 32, Smith 0
Dudley 52, Parkland 16
SW Guilford 45, Western Guilford 6
Nov. 1
Dudley at Southwest Guilford
Smith at Western Guilford
Mount Tabor at Parkland
OTHERS
Conf. All
W L W L
d-East Forsyth 1 1 7 1
f-Reidsville 2 0 8 1
e-High Point Christian 3 1 7 3
b-Andrews 1 2 4 4
d-Glenn 2 1 6 3
c-Bishop McGuinness 1 1 2 6
b-PAC 7 2-A; c-Northwest 1-A; d-Central Piedmont 4-A; e-NCISAA; f-Mid-State 2-A.
Oct. 25
Metrolina 24, HP Christian 14
Reidsville 75, Graham 0
Reagan 21, East Forsyth 17
Glenn 21, Davie 16
Providence Grove 21. Andrews 14
S. Stokes 42, Bishop McGuinness 20
Nov. 1
Davie County at East Forsyth
Reidsville at Cummings
Andrews at Trinity
Reynolds at Glenn
Bishop McGuinness at Mount Airy
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.