BOYS
METRO 4-A
First round
Monday’s game
No. 5 High Point Central at No. 4 Ragsdale
Semifinals
Tuesday’s games
High Point Central-Ragsdale winner at No. 1 Northwest Guilford
No. 3 Page at No. 2 Grimsley
Championship
Friday’s game
Semifinal winners at highest remaining seed, 7:30 p.m.
MID-PIEDMONT 3-A
First round
Tuesday’s games
No. 5 Southeast Guilford at No. 4 Asheboro, 7:30 p.m.
No. 6 Southern Guilford at No. 3 Williams, 7:30 p.m.
No. 7 Southern Alamance at No. 2 Southwestern Randolph, 7:30 p.m.
At Williams
Semifinals
Wednesday’s game
Southeast Guilford-Asheboro winner vs. No. 1 Eastern Guilford, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday’s game
Southern Guilford-Williams winner vs. Southern Alamance-Southwestern Randolph winner, 7:30 p.m.
Championship
Friday’s game
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
MID-STATE 3-A
First round
Monday’s games
No. 8 Rockingham County at No. 1 Northern Guilford, 7:30 p.m.
No. 5 McMichael at No. 4 Person, 7:30 p.m.
No. 6 Eastern Alamance at No. 3 Morehead, 7 p.m.
No. 7 Northeast Guilford at No. 2 Western Alamance, 7:30 p.m.
At Northern Guilford
Semifinals
Tuesday’s game
Eastern Alamance-Morehead winner vs. Northeast Guilford-Western Alamance winner, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s game
McMichael-Person winner vs. Rockingham County-Northern Guilford winner, 7:30 p.m.
Championship
Friday’s game
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
PIEDMONT TRIAD 3-A
First round
Monday’s games
No. 5 Dudley at No. 4 Southwest Guilford, 7 p.m.
No. 6 Western Guilford at No. 3 Parkland, 7 p.m.
At Parkland
Semifinals
Tuesday’s game
Dudley-Southwest Guilford winner vs. No. 1 Mount Tabor, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s game
Western Guilford-Parkland winner vs. No. 2 Smith, 7:30 p.m.
Championship
Friday’s game
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
MID-STATE 2-A
First round
Monday’s games
No. 7 Graham at No. 2 Carrboro
No. 6 N.C. School of Science and Math at No. 3 Bartlett Yancey
No. 5 Durham School of the Arts at No. 4 Cummings
At Cummings
Semifinals
Wednesday’s game
Durham School of the Arts-Cummings winner vs. No. 1 Reidsville, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday’s game
Graham-Carrboro winner vs. N.C. School of Science and Math-Bartlett Yancey winner, 7:30 p.m.
Championship
Friday’s game
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
PAC 7 2-A
First round
Monday’s games
No. 5 Eastern Randolph at No. 4 Andrews, 7:30 p.m.
No. 6 Jordan-Matthews at No. 3 Wheatmore, 7:30 p.m.
No. 7 Providence Grove at No. 2 Trinity, 7 p.m.
Semifinals
Wednesday’s games
At higher seeds
Eastern Randolph-Andrews winner at No. 1 Randleman
Jordan-Matthews/Wheatmore winner vs. Providence Grove-Trinity winner
At Randleman
Championship
Friday’s game
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
NORTHWEST 1-A
At South Stokes
First round
Monday’s games
No. 5 North Stokes vs. No. 4 South Stokes, 5:15 p.m.
No. 6 Bishop McGuinness vs. No. 3 East Surry, 7:45 p.m.
Seminfinals
Tuesday’s game
North Stokes-South Stokes winner vs. No. 1 Winston-Salem Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s game
Bishop McGuinness-East Surry winner vs. No. 2 Mount Airy, 7:30 p.m.
Championship
Friday’s game
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
METRO 4-A
First round
Monday’s game
No. 5 High Point Central at No. 4 Page
Semifinals
Tuesday’s games
High Point Central-Page winner at No. 1 Northwest Guilford
No. 3 Grimsley at No. 2 Ragsdale
Championship
Friday’s game
Semifinal winners at highest remaining boys seed, 6 p.m.
MID-PIEDMONT 3-A
First round
Tuesday’s games
No. 5 Southern Alamance at No. 4 Williams, 6 p.m.
No. 6 Eastern Guilford at No. 3 Asheboro, 6 p.m.
No. 7 Southern Guilford at No. 2 Southwestern Randolph, 6 p.m.
At Williams
Semifinals
Wednesday’s game
Southern Alamance-Williams winner vs. No. 1 Southeast Guilford, 6 p.m.
Thursday’s game
Eastern Guilford-Asheboro winner vs. Southern Guilford-Southwestern Randolph winner, 6 p.m.
Championship
Friday’s game
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
MID-STATE 3-A
First round
Monday’s games
No. 8 Morehead at No. 1 Northern Guilford, 6 p.m.
No. 5 Northeast Guilford at No. 4 Person, 6 p.m.
No. 6 McMichael at No. 3 Western Alamance, 6 p.m.
No. 7 Rockingham County at No. 2 Eastern Alamance, 7 p.m.
At Northern Guilford
Semifinals
Tuesday’s game
McMichael-Western Alamance winner vs. Rockingham County-Eastern Alamance winner, 6 p.m.
Wednesday’s game
Northeast Guilford-Person winner vs. Morehead-Northern Guilford winner, 6 p.m.
Championship
Friday’s game
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
PIEDMONT TRIAD 3-A
First round
Monday’s games
No. 5 Western Guilford at No. 4 Parkland
No. 6 Smith at No. 3 Southwest Guilford, 6 p.m.
At Parkland
Semifinals
Tuesday’s game
Western Guilford-Parkland winner vs. No. 1 Dudley, 6 p.m.
Wednesday’s game
Smith-Southwest Guilford winner vs. No. 2 Mount Tabor, 6 p.m.
Championship
Friday’s game
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
MID-STATE 2-A
First round
Monday’s games
No. 6 Bartlett Yancey at No. 3 Graham
No. 5 Carrboro at No. 4 Durham School of the Arts
At Cummings
Semifinals
Wednesday’s game
Durham School of the Arts-Carrboro winner vs. No. 1 N.C. School of Science and Math, 6 p.m.
Thursday’s game
Bartlett-Yancey Graham winner vs. No. 2 Reidsville, 6 p.m.
Championship
Friday’s game
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
PAC 7 2-A
First round
Monday’s games
No. 5 Providence Grove at No. 4 Wheatmore, 6 p.m.
No. 6 Jordan-Matthews at No. 3 Eastern Randolph, 6 p.m.
No. 7 Trinity at No. 2 Andrews, 6 p.m.
Semifinals
Wednesday’s games
At higher seeds
Providence Grove-Wheatmore winner at No. 1 Randleman
Jordan-Matthews/Eastern Randolph winner vs. Trinity-Andrews winner
At Randleman
Championship
Friday’s game
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
NORTHWEST 1-A
At South Stokes
First round
Monday’s games
No. 5 North Stokes vs. No. 4 Winston-Salem Prep, 4 p.m.
No. 6 South Stokes vs. No. 3 Mount Airy, 6:30 p.m.
Seminfinals
Tuesday’s game
North Stokes/Winston-Salem Prep winner vs. No. 1 East Surry, 6 p.m.
Wednesday’s game
South Stokes-Mount Airy winner vs. No. 2 Bishop McGuinness, 6 p.m.
Championship
Friday’s game
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
