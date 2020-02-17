Conference Tournaments

BOYS

METRO 4-A

First round

Monday’s game

No. 5 High Point Central at No. 4 Ragsdale

Semifinals

Today’s games

High Point Central-Ragsdale winner at No. 1 Northwest Guilford

No. 3 Page at No. 2 Grimsley at UNCG’s Fleming Gym, 6 p.m.

Championship

Friday’s game

Semifinal winners at highest remaining seed, 7:30 p.m.

MID-PIEDMONT 3-A

First round

Today’s games

No. 5 Southeast Guilford at No. 4 Asheboro, 7:30 p.m.

No. 6 Southern Guilford at No. 3 Williams, 7:30 p.m.

No. 7 Southern Alamance at No. 2 Southwestern Randolph, 7:30 p.m.

At Williams

Semifinals

Wednesday’s game

Southeast Guilford-Asheboro winner vs. No. 1 Eastern Guilford, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s game

Southern Guilford-Williams winner vs. Southern Alamance-Southwestern Randolph winner, 7:30 p.m.

Championship

Friday’s game

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

MID-STATE 3-A

First round

Monday’s games

No. 8 Rockingham County at No. 1 Northern Guilford, 7:30 p.m.

No. 5 McMichael at No. 4 Person, 7:30 p.m.

No. 3 Morehead 68, No. 6 Eastern Alamance 64

No. 7 Northeast Guilford at No. 2 Western Alamance, 7:30 p.m.

At Northern Guilford

Semifinals

Today’s game

Morehead vs. Northeast Guilford-Western Alamance winner, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s game

McMichael-Person winner vs. Rockingham County-Northern Guilford winner, 7:30 p.m.

Championship

Friday’s game

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

PIEDMONT TRIAD 3-A

First round

Monday’s games

No. 5 Dudley at No. 4 Southwest Guilford, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Western Guilford at No. 3 Parkland, 7 p.m.

At Parkland

Semifinals

Today’s game

Dudley-Southwest Guilford winner vs. No. 1 Mount Tabor, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s game

Western Guilford-Parkland winner vs. No. 2 Smith, 7:30 p.m.

Championship

Friday’s game

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

MID-STATE 2-A

First round

Monday’s games

No. 7 Graham at No. 2 Carrboro

No. 6 N.C. School of Science and Math at No. 3 Bartlett Yancey

No. 5 Durham School of the Arts at No. 4 Cummings

At Cummings

Semifinals

Wednesday’s game

Durham School of the Arts-Cummings winner vs. No. 1 Reidsville, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s game

Graham-Carrboro winner vs. N.C. School of Science and Math-Bartlett Yancey winner, 7:30 p.m.

Championship

Friday’s game

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

PAC 7 2-A

First round

Monday’s games

No. 5 Eastern Randolph at No. 4 Andrews, 7:30 p.m.

No. 6 Jordan-Matthews at No. 3 Wheatmore, 7:30 p.m.

No. 7 Providence Grove at No. 2 Trinity, 7 p.m.

Semifinals

Wednesday’s games

At higher seeds

Eastern Randolph-Andrews winner at No. 1 Randleman

Jordan-Matthews/Wheatmore winner vs. Providence Grove-Trinity winner

At Randleman

Championship

Friday’s game

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

NORTHWEST 1-A

At South Stokes

First round

Monday’s games

No. 4 South Stokes 49, No. 5 North Stokes 48

No. 6 Bishop McGuinness vs. No. 3 East Surry, 7:45 p.m.

Seminfinals

Today’s game

No. 4 South Stokes vs. No. 1 Winston-Salem Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s game

Bishop McGuinness-East Surry winner vs. No. 2 Mount Airy, 7:30 p.m.

Championship

Friday’s game

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS

METRO 4-A

First round

Monday’s game

No. 5 High Point Central at No. 4 Page

Semifinals

Today’s games

High Point Central-Page winner at No. 1 Northwest Guilford

No. 3 Grimsley at No. 2 Ragsdale

Championship

Friday’s game

Semifinal winners at highest remaining boys seed, 6 p.m.

MID-PIEDMONT 3-A

First round

Today’s games

No. 5 Southern Alamance at No. 4 Williams, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Eastern Guilford at No. 3 Asheboro, 6 p.m.

No. 7 Southern Guilford at No. 2 Southwestern Randolph, 6 p.m.

At Williams

Semifinals

Wednesday’s game

Southern Alamance-Williams winner vs. No. 1 Southeast Guilford, 6 p.m.

Thursday’s game

Eastern Guilford-Asheboro winner vs. Southern Guilford-Southwestern Randolph winner, 6 p.m.

Championship

Friday’s game

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

MID-STATE 3-A

First round

Monday’s games

No. 1 Northern Guilford 65, No. 8 Morehead 21

No. 5 Northeast Guilford at No. 4 Person, 6 p.m.

No. 6 McMichael at No. 3 Western Alamance, 6 p.m.

No. 7 Rockingham County at No. 2 Eastern Alamance, 7 p.m.

At Northern Guilford

Semifinals

Today’s game

McMichael-Western Alamance winner vs. Rockingham County-Eastern Alamance winner, 6 p.m.

Wednesday’s game

Northeast Guilford-Person winner vs. Northern Guilford, 6 p.m.

Championship

Friday’s game

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

PIEDMONT TRIAD 3-A

First round

Monday’s games

No. 5 Western Guilford at No. 4 Parkland

No. 3 Southwest Guilford 91, No. 6 Smith 12

At Parkland

Semifinals

Today’s game

Western Guilford-Parkland winner vs. No. 1 Dudley, 6 p.m.

Wednesday’s game

No. 3 Southwest Guilford vs. No. 2 Mount Tabor, 6 p.m.

Championship

Friday’s game

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

MID-STATE 2-A

First round

Monday’s games

No. 6 Bartlett Yancey at No. 3 Graham

No. 5 Carrboro at No. 4 Durham School of the Arts

At Cummings

Semifinals

Wednesday’s game

Durham School of the Arts-Carrboro winner vs. No. 1 N.C. School of Science and Math, 6 p.m.

Thursday’s game

Bartlett-Yancey Graham winner vs. No. 2 Reidsville, 6 p.m.

Championship

Friday’s game

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.

PAC 7 2-A

First round

Monday’s games

No. 5 Providence Grove 62, No. 4 Wheatmore 51

No. 6 Jordan-Matthews at No. 3 Eastern Randolph, 6 p.m.

No. 7 Trinity at No. 2 Andrews, 6 p.m.

Semifinals

Wednesday’s games

At higher seeds

No. 5 Providence Grove at No. 1 Randleman

Jordan-Matthews/Eastern Randolph winner vs. Trinity-Andrews winner

At Randleman

Championship

Friday’s game

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

NORTHWEST 1-A

At South Stokes

First round

Monday’s games

No. 4 Winston-Salem Prep 41, No. 5 North Stokes 23

No. 6 South Stokes vs. No. 3 Mount Airy, 6:30 p.m.

Seminfinals

Today’s game

No. 4 Winston-Salem Prep vs. No. 1 East Surry, 6 p.m.

Wednesday’s game

South Stokes-Mount Airy winner vs. No. 2 Bishop McGuinness, 6 p.m.

Championship

Friday’s game

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

