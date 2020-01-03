HIGH POINT — If part of your plan for the new year includes improving your health and wellness, High Point Parks and Recreation has many options for you and your family.
Come walk on greenways or take a stroll in a park. Enjoy a playground with the young ones or bring the “furkids” to Hedgecock Dog Park. Learn a new skill, or hone an old one: tennis, golf, stand-up paddleboarding, fishing or even cribbage.
Explore new possibilities — and have an easier time finding places with the free Piedmont Discovery app (available for download through the Apple and Google Play stores).
Here is a sample of the activities you can enjoy this year:.
‘Tales in the Tipi’
Ancient American Indian stories come to life around a campfire inside a 20-foot tipi on the grounds of Piedmont Environmental Center at 1220 Penny Road in High Point. Your storyteller will take you back in time in a series of tales from several Native American traditions. It may be cold outside, but inside you will enjoy stories of Coyote the Trickster, Grandfather Rock, Raven and Blue Jay and Thunder’s Lodge as the firelight flickers and warm embers glow. Round out the night of stories with roasted marshmallows and s’mores.
This year the center offers four sessions: from 7-8:30 p.m. Fridays, Jan. 17 and Feb. 21; and Saturdays, Jan. 18 and Feb. 22. Cost is $5 per person; $2.50 ages 4 and younger. Space is limited; call PEC at 336-883-8531 to reserve a spot.
Winter golf rates
Winter golf rates for people 22 and older are in effect through Feb. 29 at Blair Park Golf Course at 1901 S. Main St. and Oak Hollow Golf Course at 3400 North Centennial St., both in High Point.
These special rates include green and cart fees and a $3 voucher for food in the grill rooms.
Blair Park rates are $18 Monday through Friday, and $22 on Saturday, Sunday and holidays. To make your tee time, call 336-883-3497.
At Oak Hollow, rates are $26 for nonseniors and $20 for seniors Monday through Friday. Rates are $30 on Saturday, Sunday and holidays. To make your tee time, call 336-883-3260.
Ice Bowl 2020
Ice Bowl is a nationwide disc golf event to help the less fortunate during the winter. The local event will begin 10 a.m. Jan. 18 and is a random draw doubles event, with two rounds of 12 holes played on a temporary course at Washington Terrace Park at 101 Gordon St. in High Point. This will take place in all types of weather except when lightning is in the area. Cost is $15 plus a donation of five cans of non-perishable food. Call 336-883-8599 for details.
WILD workshops
Two workshops for area educators, taught by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, will be offered Jan. 15 at the Piedmont Environmental Center at 1220 Penny Road in High Point.
The first, from 9 a.m. to noon, will focus on mammals of the Piedmont region and includes classroom and fieldwork to learn identification techniques, natural history, habitat requirements and human interactions with mammals.
The afternoon workshop, from 1 to 4 p.m., will focus on North Carolina’s black bears and includes information on bear biology, breeding and denning habits, habitat components, coexisting with bears, hiking in bear country, and black bear research and management.
Both sessions are free, and participants are eligible for three hours of N.C. Environmental Education Certification credit for each. Preregistration is required; call PEC at 336-883-8531 to learn more.
All-Star Basketball
In preparation for the upcoming season, High Point Power coaches will offer several free basketball workout sessions with various skills and drills for boys and girls in grades 4-7 from 6:15 to 8:15 p.m. Fridays from Jan. 17 to Jan. 31, at Deep River Recreation Center, 1529 Skeet Club Road in High Point.
High Point All-Star Basketball is a competitive basketball program for boys and girls in grades 4-7 that competes in tournaments from mid-February through late June. Team tryouts will be from noon to 6 p.m. Feb. 9 at Southside Recreation Center, 401 Taylor Ave. in High Point.
Tryouts require advanced registration; call 336-883-3480. Cost per player is $250 for the season or $80 per month.
Outer Banks trip
North Carolina’s Outer Banks is a significant destination for migrating waterfowl. Join staff naturalists from the Piedmont Environmental Center on a weekend of nature exploration centered around these fascinating birds.
The trip departs Jan. 30 and returns Feb. 2. Cost is $215 per person for PEC members and $235 per person for nonmembers; ages 18 and older. Additional details are available by calling 336-883-8531.
Senior Games
Early-bird registration for the 2020 Senior Games ends Jan. 31. Join the 525 people who participated in last year’s Greater High Point Senior Games, a year-round health promotion program for anyone “age 50 and better.”
The small registration fee allows for participation in more than 65 athletic events and 35 art categories, including performing and literary arts.
Email tina.boston@high pointnc.gov or call 336-883-3584 for details. The 2020 Senior Games will be April 7-May 19.
Pickleball clinic
We often hear, “I know the basics of pickleball; what now?” This clinic is for intermediate to advanced pickleball players (Levels 3.0-3.5) who have reached a plateau in their game and want to take it to the next level but are not sure how to get there.
Join High Point Parks and Recreation from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 5-26. Cost is $20 per person.
Dog obedience classes
Did a new four-legged family member join your home, or could you and your dog both benefit from some training? Instructors will teach owners (ages 16 and over) and dogs basic commands and socialization skills at Oakview Recreation Center, at 503 James Road in High Point.
Dogs must be at least 8 weeks old.
Two sessions will be offered from 7-8 p.m. Tuesdays; the first is from Feb. 4 to March 10, and the second is from March 24 to April 28.
Participants must bring their pet’s shot records, a 6-foot nonretractable leash, a choke collar and treats. Call 336-883-3508 to register.
‘Bridging the Triad’
In celebration of National Engineering Month, “Bridging the Triad” participants will test their bridge-building skills. Each participant receives 100 popsicle sticks and white glue to build their bridge at home, then will bring their creation to the local competition from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 1 at Deep River Recreation Center to be tested for the highest efficiency ratings.
The top three finalists from each age category will advance to the regional competition Feb. 22 at Griffin Recreation Center, 5301 Hilltop Road, in Greensboro. Age categories are 8-10 years, 11-14 years, 15-17 years and adult. This event is free.
More online
Stay up to date on everything that’s happening by following High Point Parks and Recreation on Facebook (High Point Parks & Recreation NC) or visiting www.highpointnc.gov/pr.
