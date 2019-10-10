Whitaker Park background

When Reynolds opened Whitaker Park in 1961 at a cost of $32 million, it was considered the world’s largest and most modern cigarette manufacturing plant. In today’s dollars, the plant would cost $270.2 million to build, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

At its production peak, the plant had more than 2,000 employees.

Reynolds announced plans in May 2010 to close Whitaker Park as part of shifting production to its 2-million-square-foot plant in Tobaccoville. That shift was completed in 2012.