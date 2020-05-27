Are you a proud parent of a sourdough starter? Congratulations on keeping your fermented baby alive. It certainly feels like a small victory to realize your starter (mine is named Frampton) is flourishing.
If it is, you are probably used to the routine: You feed your starter once or twice a week (or maybe even once every two weeks, I don’t judge). You also may cringe every time you, well, discard the discard: Wasting food feels terrible during normal times, and these aren’t even normal times. Flour and yeast can be difficult to come by, so using up everything, and throwing out as little as possible, is more important than ever.
Well, I’ve got good news: Your discard is practically begging to be used in various baked goods — and it’s easier than you might think.
Numerous recipes can help you use your discard as flavor — crackers, biscuits, banana bread (or any quick bread) — but I want to highlight two less-obvious favorites that are perfect for sourdough newcomers: crumpets and popovers.
Adding leavener to discard: Crumpets look similar to English muffins: thick, perforated pancakes cooked in ring molds on a griddle. Crumpets, however, are made with loose batter, while the muffins are punched out from thicker dough. For crumpets, the discard, baking soda, salt and sugar are mixed and then immediately cooked on a griddle. That’s it.
The baking soda acts as a leavener when combined with the acidic starter. If you don’t have molds, you can make free-form crumpets, but they will not get the same rise. Though they will resemble pancakes, they will still taste delicious. Like English muffins, crumpets are ideally suited to butter, jam and a cup of tea; they can also be frozen and reheated in the toaster.
Using eggs as a leavener: If making popovers intimidates you, let me put your mind at ease: They take 10 minutes, a muffin tin, a bowl and a whisk. Unlike crumpets, popovers don’t require a chemical leavener such as baking soda, but eggs give them the power to rise, puff and form a gloriously festive dome, much like the marriage of a souffle and a muffin. Fresh out of the oven, they’re billowy and fancy and make you look like you went to pastry school.
The popovers here are made with Gruyere and a generous grating of black pepper, elevating them into something truly special.
The savory notes in Gruyere are an ideal partner to the sour flavors of discard. You can, however, make them plain — they will still be delicious.
Adapting recipes using sourdough discard: For more experienced bakers looking to adapt recipes, such as quick breads, to sourdough discard use, Martin Philip, a baker at King Arthur Flour and author of “Breaking Bread: A Baker’s Journey Home in 75 Recipes” (Harper Wave, 2017), cautions that discard will “behave more like a liquid than flour,” so you’ll need to do the math to figure out how much liquid and flour to subtract from the recipe and replace with discard.
Here’s an example: If you take 1 cup of starter that you’ve created through equal parts flour and water, it will weigh in the neighborhood of 250 grams.
Breaking the ingredients out, by weight — because your hydration levels should always be weight-based — you will have 125 grams (1 cup) of flour and roughly 125 grams (1/2 cup) of water. (Do not do your math by volume, because a cup of flour is about half as light as a cup of water.) To use it in, say, a banana bread recipe that uses 456 grams water and 213 grams flour, start by reducing that to 285 grams water and 107 grams flour. Keep an eye on the bread: It may bake for a little longer or shorter, and place a rimmed baking sheet under the loaf pan as your batter may expand more than usual.
