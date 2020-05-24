Henry Regan, 8, Jamestown

In front of them they saw … tons of candy and toys! They were totally weirded out, so went inside to watch TV.

On the news they saw that a local theme park was going out of business. Josh thought “Maybe we could reopen the theme park!” So, he shared the idea with his family, and they thought it was a great idea.

They called the ad and they said to buy the park it would cost $50.00. Josh just had a birthday, and he got a $100.00 check. So, they went to the theme park and gave them the money.

They used the candy as the “guess how much candy is in a jar” game and the toys as prizes. They got a lot of money and ordered a lot of toys from Amazon.com. They had a good life.

The End

Load comments