Henry Regan, 8, Jamestown

In front of them they saw … tons of candy and toys! They were totally weirded out, so went inside to watch TV.
On the news they saw that a local theme park was going out of business. Josh thought “Maybe we could reopen the theme park!” So, he shared the idea with his family, and they thought it was a great idea.
They called the ad and they said to buy the park it would cost $50.00. Josh just had a birthday, and he got a $100.00 check. So, they went to the theme park and gave them the money.
They used the candy as the “guess how much candy is in a jar” game and the toys as prizes. They got a lot of money and ordered a lot of toys from Amazon.com. They had a good life.
The End
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.