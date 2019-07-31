Does your child spend hours studying? Do they re-read their textbook or notes and then bomb the test? “Work smarter, not harder” is an adage that rings true for studying. Use the following tips to help your student save time in the long run — and make better grades.
Emphasize their learning preferences.
Do they like drawing and looking at pictures? Do they enjoy talking or listening to others? Do they like making lists or writing things down? Do they like moving around and acting things out? Help them discover their learning preferences and try to incorporate them within studying and notetaking.
Take notes the right way.
Many students take notes during class by writing down what the teacher says or puts on the board. Great notetakers do more than that.
The KWL method can help young students think about what they already know about the topic (K), what they want to know (W), and what they’ve learned (L). The Cornell method, for middle schoolers and beyond, involves writing down keywords, a summary of the class, and questions they still have for the teacher. But make sure they don’t get hung up on the format.
“Try different ways to take notes until you find what works for you,” says Amanda Phillips, Online Student Navigator at Guilford Technical Community College. “If you like colors, use colors. If you don’t like taking notes, do a brain dump after class, where you write down everything you remember. Draw scenes from what you’re reading in an English class.”
Moreover, Phillips says, “it’s okay to change the way you take notes as often as you want.”
Take notes while reading.
Many students — and people — have trouble focusing while reading. But taking notes as they go can not only keep them focused but help them later when they study.
Show them how to write down thoughts they have as they read: predictions for what comes next, how one idea connects to something else they’ve learned, whether something seems confusing. They can ask themselves questions about what they read, and write those questions down — plus their predicted answer. If the book isn’t theirs, or if they’re reading online, they can write down their thoughts on a separate piece of paper, and record the page or paragraph number.
“It’s about having a conversation with yourself,” says Phillips.
They can also highlight or underline key words and main ideas, or put a star by things they think they’ll be tested on later. But make sure they don’t highlight, underline, or star too much.
Instead, or in addition, have them make summaries of the chapters or sections they read. That way, they can read their summaries instead of full chapters later.
“It can be hard to figure out what’s important to write about the paragraph or chapter and what isn’t, but that’s part of the process,” Phillips says. “It gets easier with practice.”
Make and use flashcards the right way.
Flashcards work for all learning preferences, says Phillips. Students can touch them, read them aloud, write them out, and even draw pictures on them.
But don’t put too much on them. Each card should have one item on the front (a question or vocabulary word, for instance) and one on the back (the answer, the definition). Students should make them as they read the chapters, look at them every day, and study only the ones they don’t know.
“Try to think of what your teacher is going to test you on, and have a flashcard for all those things,” Phillips says.
Take breaks.
No one should work for hours on end.
“We take breaks naturally: to pee during commercials and slow down during exercise,” says Phillips.
Set a timer for however long your student can focus intensely — anywhere from five to 35 minutes — and then make them take a break. The Pomodoro method recommends working for 25 minutes and taking a five-minute break, but those with low attention spans or in lower grade levels should study for shorter periods, like five to eight minutes.
“The timer can also make you realize you’re off task,” Phillips says.
Break the task into chunks.
Although the reasons for procrastination are varied, students can avoid it by breaking down a large chore into smaller steps.
If your child has to write a paper, encourage them to work on it for 30 minutes a day for five days rather than for two-and-a-half hours in one day. They can create an outline on day one, write a couple paragraphs on day two, write the rest on day three, and edit on days four and five.
Studying can also be done in short increments — 10 minutes a day instead of several hours all at once — which will help them remember more and keep them from making a lot of mistakes at the last minute.
Give them rewards.
Not all of us feel motivated by getting praise from others or feeling proud of a job well done. Sometimes, we need external rewards. If your child doesn’t want to study, show them how to treat themselves after the study session, such as by spending time on social media, playing a video game, or eating a cookie. If you use this technique yourself, tell them what works for you.