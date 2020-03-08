My older sister and I share many great memories of being Girl Scouts during the 80s and 90s in Western North Carolina. I will never forget meetings and slumber parties at the Girl Scout Hut in Brevard, the annual Camporee event at Pisgah Girl Scout Camp (my brave mother led Camporee once!), all the badge activities and workshops, and of course selling cookies. At some point, my sister lost interest in
Girl Scouts, but I received the Girl Scout Gold Award before graduating from high school. Now my niece, Ava, is continuing our Girl Scout tradition, and my sister is the leader of her troop. Ava is very excited to be a Daisy and be part of this movement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.