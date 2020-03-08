Heather Rooney

Heather Rooney's niece, Ava Stowe, selling cookies in Gastonia. Ava is following a tradition of Scouting in her famiyl.

My older sister and I share many great memories of being Girl Scouts during the 80s and 90s in Western North Carolina. I will never forget meetings and slumber parties at the Girl Scout Hut in Brevard, the annual Camporee event at Pisgah Girl Scout Camp (my brave mother led Camporee once!), all the badge activities and workshops, and of course selling cookies. At some point, my sister lost interest in

Girl Scouts, but I received the Girl Scout Gold Award before graduating from high school. Now my niece, Ava, is continuing our Girl Scout tradition, and my sister is the leader of her troop. Ava is very excited to be a Daisy and be part of this movement.

Tags

Load comments