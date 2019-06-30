GREENSBORO — On a recent afternoon, Kaya Jackson stopped into Vitality Bowls for a bowl to go.
“I love that I can conveniently go out somewhere and eat healthy or just looking for a quick pick-me-up to feel good,” Jackson said.
Vitality Bowls specializes in bowls of touted superfoods like acai, graviola, acerola and pitaya. The shop is just one of several fast-casual healthy food chains specializing in salads, bowls and other healthy options to open locations in Greensboro in the past couple of years. Others include Grabbagreen, Zoe’s Kitchen, Flame Broiler, Corelife Eatery, and Chopt Creative Salad Co. — many of which are based along the West Coast where all healthy trends seem to originate.
“I think it’s just a progression of good, healthy organic eating that is moving across to the East Coast,” said Janet Mazzurco as she plunged her plastic spoon into a Detox Bowl of chilled pureed acai, almond milk and kale.
Mazzurco, who has been battling stage 4 metastatic melanoma for 10 years, has become hypersensitive to what she eats. “Treatments wreak havoc on my microbiome in my gut,” Mazzurco said. “Your gut is your second brain.”
And research points more and more to keeping our digestive tracks healthy and happy with fresh fruits, vegetables and bone broths.
“People are becoming more aware that you are what you eat,” Mazzurco said.
Danny Grammenopoulos agrees.
“People are taking prescription drugs for those things that should be done with regular, proper eating,” said Grammenopoulos, who opened Corelife Eatery last year.
Corelife specializes in salad and grain bowls. Grammenopoulos said everything on the menu is made from scratch, including the restaurant’s bone broths. He said those things can’t be rushed.
“If I’m going to order (in a restaurant) and that person is going to turn around and say ‘Here you go,’ it can’t be real food. It’s going to have some processing,” he said.
Chopt Creative Salad Co., one of Greensboro’s most recent healthy-eating entries, focuses on, well, salads.
“For the past 18 years, we’ve seen a positive impact on people through our food,” said Colin McCabe, who co-founded Chopt with Tony Shure.
In addition to signature salads like Mexican Caesar and Kebab Cobb, the chain mixes it up with highlighted themes.
“We take local ingredients and every 60 days introduce ‘Destination’ specials inspired by part of the world such as Vietnam, Mexico and the Mediterranean,” said McCabe.
Healthy franchises
Potential franchisees are taking note of the appeal of eating healthier.
“My husband and I, we’ve always been very active and eating healthy,” said Therese Lopez, who opened Vitality Bowls with her husband, Michael earlier this year. “We wanted to start our own business and when we came upon this concept and saw what ingredients they use and how they made their food, we could definitely stand behind it.”
Grammenopoulos said he was impressed by Corelife’s concept, whose president, Scott Davis, spent 25 years with Panera Bread, one of the first successful healthy eating chains. Corelife is now one of the fastest-growing chains in the country.
“If these guys are doing what they’re really claiming they’re doing, I want a piece of that,” said Grammenopoulos, who has become the area developer for more restaurants.
Another growing concept in healthy eateries is cold-pressed juice bars specializing in juice made from fresh fruits and vegetables.
The Clean Juice chain opened two years ago in Greensboro. At about the same time, locally-owned Organix juice bar opened a Greensboro shop.
“It’s essential to getting these raw nutrient-dense items into your diet,” said George Memory, who started Organix in Winston-Salem before branching out into Greensboro.
Memory said most people aren’t going to consume four pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables. But if you walk into his shop, you can get the equivalent in a 12-ounce bottle of juice.
“I’m thrilled that there is a larger appetite for healthier eating and healthier options,” Memory said.
Expanding menus
It’s not just chains that are giving diners healthy eating options. Several locally-owned restaurants have menus offering salads, bowls and fresh food. The all-vegetarian Boba House has been a popular destination for over a decade since taking over Hong Kong House, one of Greensboro’s original healthy eateries. The Well Café is a newer healthy eatery.
“I’m passionate about food and I want anyone to be able to eat healthy food,” said Jessika Olsen.
The café is part of Sonder Mind and Body, a holistic wellness center Olsen opened last year with her sister Veronika Olsen.
It offers bowls like the burrito-inspired Bright Bowl with roasted cauliflower and black beans and the Korean-inspired MmmBop Bowl with sautéed spinach and zucchini.
The café’s menu is vegan and vegetarian. For extra protein, customers can add a duck egg. The menu also focuses on allergen-free food.
“We are free of seven of the top eight allergens,” Olsen said.
Those top seven allergens are gluten, peanuts, tree nuts, shell fish, dairy, soy and corn. Eggs are another top allergen, but Olsen insists the café’s duck eggs do not come into contact with any other foods.
Julie Linz, who has celiac disease and avoids gluten, has been to the café three times.
“Every time I come in here, I get something different. I love the bowls,” Linz said as she tried the BBQ Jack Bowl, which features jackfruit as a stand-in for pork barbecue.
Vitality Bowls customizes orders to accommodate a person’s allergies and special needs. So does Corelife.
“A manager will personally take the bowl through to make sure it is safe,” Grammenopoulos said.
Olsen said the menu at The Well Café changes seasonally depending on what she can get from local farmers. She tries to create dishes that are tasty and are inspired by a variety of styles. The café even offers gluten-free Belgian Waffles on its weekend brunch.
With the new breed of healthy eating restaurants, it’s as much about taste as nutrition.
“It’s our belief that you don’t have to sacrifice flavor for health,” McCabe said. “We want people to come in … and say, ‘This tastes better than any cheeseburger or pizza and I feel better for having eaten it.’”
Lopez agrees.
“Eating healthy doesn’t mean it’s ugly and boring,” Lopez said.
And nutritious-eating concepts are catching up to traditional fast food, despite the latter offering more and more of their own healthy options.
“In the next five-plus years, we’re going to be very close to overtaking it or be right there with it because consumers are going to start asking for it,” Grammenopoulos said.
And now that healthy options have become fast-casual, customers like Kaya Jackson at Vitality Bowls love the convenience.
“It helps me stay away from the many other junk food options out there,” Jackson said.