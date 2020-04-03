Tim Duncan ACC Chamipionship

Wake Forest’s Tim Duncan shoots against University of North Carolina in the ACC Championship finals on March 1995 at the Greensboro Coliseum. Wake Forest won their first of two back to back ACC Championships. James Parker/News & Record

 James Parker

Former Wake Forest star Tim Duncan, a five-time NBA champion with the San Antonio Spurs, two-time NBA MVP and two-time NBA Finals MVP, is a strong contender to be included in the 2020 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame induction class. Story, B2.

