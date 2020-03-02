Bucks Hornets Basketball

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges dunks against the Milwaukee Bucks in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, March 1, 2020. Milwaukee won 93-85. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

 Nell Redmond

On Sunday, Charlotte became the first team in 83 games to hold the Milwaukee Bucks under 100 points. The Hornets lost at home, 93-85, but combined with Friday’s upset of the defending-champion Toronto Raptors, this resembles progress. Story, B10.

