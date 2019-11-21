Titans Panthers Football

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera and running back Christian McCaffrey (22) walk the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

 Mike McCarn

Will the Carolina Panthers be better without head coach Ron Rivera? That’s what owner David Tepper, a pragmatic, gutsy and instinctive decision-maker who usually is the smartest man in the room, has to figure out. Story, C5.

