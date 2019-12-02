What we do: Save little senior dogs from animal shelters and puppy mills, foster them in private homes, provide comprehensive veterinary care and adoption placement.
Wish list: Gift cards to JoAnn Fabrics, All Pets Considered, Costco, Walmart and Amazon and tax-deductible cash donations.
To donate: Check or PayPal donation, www.paypal.me/h2hrescue. Also, Hart-2-Heart Rescue, P.O. Box 38307, Greensboro, NC 27438 or drop off at Animal Ark Veterinary Hospital, 3205 Brassfield Road, Greensboro. Contact: Jennifer Hart, Hart2heartrescue@gmail.com.
