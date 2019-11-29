Retired U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Don Van Huskey knew at a young age that he wanted to be a soldier. His parents and three sisters must have also known — no one objected when he dropped out of Monticello High School to join the Army at 17.
He wanted to be an airborne soldier. Accepted for jump school, Cold War demands took him to Germany instead. While overseas, he earned his GED certificate months before his classmates received their diplomas from Monticello.
He was accepted for jump school a second time, but that changed because of the Cuban missile crisis.
“I was fed up with the Army after my first hitch, so I got into something else I had always wanted to do — working as a mechanic,” he said. “Working on Chevrolets was my passion.”
After 12 years as a mechanic, Huskey joined the National Guard unit in Greensboro where he eventually became a maintenance platoon sergeant. Later, he became first sergeant in Reidsville. “Our 731st DS Maintenance Company was made up of mechanics and machinists who worked on bulldozers, tank retrievers, etc.,” he reflected.
After a one-year deployment for Operation Desert Storm, Huskey joined the 730th Contracting Support Brigade in Butner, where he was selected for the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy.
He admits to having trepidations about the academy: “I was 50 years old. Fort Bliss, Texas, is hot in July. The 2-mile run isn’t a piece of cake. Even so, pushups gave me the most problems. They only counted perfect pushups, of which the litmus was 24. I had to do about 50 to have 24 that counted.”
Huskey was promoted to command sergeant major shortly before the Butner unit was deactivated.
“Out of a billet, I was fortunate to join the 139th ROC of the 18th Airborne Corps at Fort Bragg, where I served for eight years as the G-3 rear sergeant major,” he said.
Dreams of serving as an airborne soldier never left Huskey’s mind.
“The third time I was accepted for jump school was a charm,” he said. “Trepidations arose again. I was a sergeant major at 57. The average jump school candidate is a private first class at 18. A 4-mile run in 36 minutes was the minimum.”
Afterward, Huskey was told he was the oldest sergeant major to have been awarded jump wings.
After Sept. 11, Huskey was called into active duty at Fort Bragg for one year.
“I returned home after that, but 92 days later, I was called back into active duty for another year’s deployment for Iraqi Freedom,” he said.
Huskey retired in 2004, with 28 years of military service. His National Guard and Army decorations include the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, Meritorious Service (two medals), Army Achievement (five medals) and numerous campaign medals.
Additional North Carolina military decorations include medals for meritorious service, outstanding service and achievement, as well as three unit citation medals.
Upon his retirement Huskey was inducted into the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, one of North Carolina’s highest honors.
He pursued his dream of working on Chevrolets as a citizen-soldier, a paradigm of service in which he excelled.
“I was a mechanic for three years, then truck sales manager, and eventually purchased a Chevrolet dealership in South Carolina,” he said. “Selling trucks I loved, but cars and 24% interest rates I could do without.”
After selling the dealership, Huskey moved back to Greensboro where he joined Traders Chevrolet in 1982, (which became Terry Labonte Chevrolet). He served as commercial/fleet manager until he retired with 25 years of service.
“I only had two jobs — 28 years with the Army and 42 years with Chevrolet,” he noted.
(The statistically incline shouldn’t rush to judgment by tacking on Huskey’s 17 years before the Army and 15 years in retirement to the 28 and 42 years He is not 102 — he is a young 74.)
He and his wife, Cheryl, have three daughters and six grandchildren. Huskey apologized for the long and large fifth-wheel travel trailer anchored in their backyard.
“We’ve snowbirded in Florida for six winters, but we’re staying in Greensboro this time,” he explained.
The Huskeys have traveled in their RV in all the contiguous states — twice.
The tow vehicle for the long and large camper? A Chevrolet, of course.
