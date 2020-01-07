Under coach Matt Rhule, Baylor went 11-1 in the regular season in 2019 before losing to Oklahoma in the Big 12 championship game and Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. He also guided Temple to a pair of 10-win seasons in 2015 and 2016.
Matt Rhule and the Carolina Panthers have agreed to a six-year, $62 million contract, making him the sixth-highest paid coach in the NFL, according to Forbes.
Ray Carlin/The Associated Press
