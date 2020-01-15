Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly is taken off the field after being injured during a game in 2016 against the New Orleans Saints. Kuechly is retiring from the NFL after eight seasons. The 28-year-old made the announcement Tuesday on the team’s website.
Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) runs a play against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (12) line up during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly is taken off the field after being injured during a game in 2016 against the New Orleans Saints. Kuechly is retiring from the NFL after eight seasons. The 28-year-old made the announcement Tuesday on the team’s website.
Bob Leverone/The Associated Press
Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) runs a play against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin
Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly was named First-Team All-Pro five times.
Mike McCarn/The Associated Press
Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (12) line up during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.