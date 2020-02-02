49ers Chiefs Super Bowl Football

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark, right, tries to tackle San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert, left, during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

 David J. Phillip

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (right) tries to tackle San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert during the first half of Sunday’s Super Bowl LIV in Miami Gardens, Fla.Super Bowl LIV ended after the News & Record went to press. Find coverage at Greensboro.com.

