Macy's Inc. said Tuesday it is closing its Hanes Mall store, the second of five anchor tenants to depart in the past year.
A clearance sale will begin this month and run about eight to 12 weeks. The company said an exact closing date has not been set and will depend mostly on the success of the clearance sale.
The three-level Macy's store is 151,415 square feet, with the overall property contains 9.68 acres when including its parking lot.
Macy's anchor space was added to Hanes Mall in 1990, and originally owned by Thalhimers, along with the Dillard's anchor store. Thalhimers stores were converted to Hecht's in 1992 and then sold to Macy's in 2006. Macy's owns its Hanes Mall property.
"Macy’s previously shared this information with our valued colleagues," said Julianne Olivo, a media relations manager for Macy's. "Regular, non-seasonal colleagues who we are unable to place at nearby Macy’s stores will be eligible for severance, including outplacement resources."
She said the decision to close a store "is always a difficult one."
"Macy’s is proud to have served the Winston Salem community, and we look forward to continuing to do so at Macy’s Friendly Center (in Greensboro) and online at macys.com."
Sears, an original Hanes Mall anchor from 1975, closed in January 2019. The Sears property is owned by the real-estate arm of Novant Health Inc.
Hanes Mall officials deferred comment on Macy’s closing to its corporate owner and operator, CBL Properties.
Stacey Keating, CBL's senior director of public relations and corporate communications, said the company was recently made aware of Macy’s plans.
Based on news reports, Macy's is closing at least 15 stores in early 2020. It announced plans in August 2016 to close at least 100 stores nationwide.
Olivo said Macy's does not have a total number of store closings, but will have more information on Investor Day on Feb. 5.
The Hanes Mall Macy’s appears to be the only one closing in North Carolina. In addition to Macy's Friendly Center, the retailer retains two stores in both Charlotte and Raleigh and one each in Durham and Fayetteville.
“We’ve not been made aware of any other closures in our (CBL) portfolio,” Keating said.
Keating declined to comment when asked how CBL would work with Macy’s to find retailers willing to buy their space, or attract other potential buyers of the mall and parking lot property.
“We are evaluating alternatives and will share more information when plans are finalized.”
Challenges for Hanes Mall
The pending departure of a second anchor tenant creates replacement challenges for Hanes Mall and CBL.
All five Hanes Mall anchors — counting Belk’s, Dillards, JC Penney and Sears — own or owned their store properties and parking areas.
The 151,415-square-foot Macy's store is valued at $2.57 million, according to Forsyth County Tax Parcel data, while the 9.68 acres are valued at $6.6 million.
The mall and CBL were fortunate with the Sears nationwide downsizing in that the real-estate arm of Novant Health Inc. spent $14.5 million in October 2018 to buy the 175,000-square-foot mall space, the outparcel automotive building and the parking lots — altogether 16.72 acres.
Novant still has not made public its plans for the Hanes Mall space.
Business Insider reported Tuesday that several of the Macy's stores were chosen for closing in large part because their leases were expiring.
The Motley Fool said in a May 29 article that between fiscal years 2016 and 2018, Macy's had generated more than $1.5 billion of proceeds from selling real-estate assets.
At that time, Macy’s management told The Motley Fool that the pace of asset sales would moderate in 2019.
Macy’s has discussed partnering with Brookfield Asset Management to pursue potential retailers interested in leasing space in outparcel storefronts built on its parking lots, as well as mixed-use developments that might include multi-family housing, office and hotel space.
For example, Belk’s parking area contains two outparcels owned by a CBL affiliate — Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews at 188 Hanes Mall Circle and BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse at 192 Hanes Mall Circle.
“The upside from these development projects is substantial,” The Motley Fool said. “However, they will take years to pay off, which is why asset sale gains are moderating for now."
A study by financial-services research firm Cowen & Co. put the value of Macy’s real-estate assets at $16 billion as of late 2017.
“The vast majority of Macy's real estate value will remain 'trapped' unless the company decides to sell and downsize, or close, stores,” according to The Motley Fool.
“Crucially, if the bears are right and Macy's plan to reinvigorate sales growth fails, it would probably make sense to downsize the chain, including selling some of the more valuable stores.
"The proceeds could be used to pay down even more debt or could be returned to shareholders.”
Michael Walden, an economics professor at N.C. State University, said he would not be surprised if Hanes Mall — and other N.C. malls — begin losing JC Penney as an anchor.
JC Penney, an original Hanes Mall anchor, owns its 13.86-acre property and 198,724-square-foot store. Because it has held onto its property since the mall opened, there is no property and building value listed on the county Tax Parcel website.
“Look for a major re-making of the mall, possibly including offices and residences,” Walden said.
“This transformation is occurring to a couple of malls in Raleigh.
"The location is still valuable — it’s the use of the location that will change.”
