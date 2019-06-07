CUBS 3, CARDINALS 1: Cole Hamels pitched eight innings of three-hit shutout ball, Javier Báez hit a two-run homer and Chicago topped St. Louis.
The Cubs have won four of five since being swept in a three-game series at St. Louis last weekend. The Cardinals have started a season-high 10 game trip that will take them Miami and then to New York to face the Mets.
Hamels (5-2) was sharp again, striking out a season-high 10 and walking one after a hard-luck loss last Sunday at St. Louis in which he allowed two hits and one unearned run in seven innings. Harrison Bader, who doubled in the second, was the only Cardinal to reach second base off the left-hander.