Halloween tale artwork - Audrey Holt

Audrey Holt, third grade, Jones Elementary School. In Audrey’s story, 50 aliens jumped out of their ship take all of Clint and J.J.’s Halloween candy.

Meet the winners of our Halloween Tale writing contest for kids.

Local students in kindergarten through high school were invited to write an ending to the Halloween tale we introduced here in September.

The response was great! We received 61 submissions, including batches from several classrooms.

Here are the winners:

Iris Holdren, elementary school winner

Iris Holdren, a fourth-grader at Greensboro Day School, is the elementary school winner in our Halloween Tale writing contest.
James Haviland, middle school winner

James Haviland, an eighth-grader at Canterbury School, is the middle school winner in our Halloween Tale writing contest.
Morgan Cardille, high school winner

Morgan Cardille, a 10th-grader at New Garden Friends School, is the high school winner in our Halloween Tale writing contest.
