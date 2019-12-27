Friday’s results Boys Greensboro Day 82, Page 38 Smith 67, Northwest Guilford 44 Dudley 66, Ragsdale 59 Grimsley 62, Northern Guilford 53 Girls Ragsdale 56, Northern Guilford 44 Northwest Guilford 65, Greensboro Day 51 Dudley 59, Smith 4 Grimsley 39, Page 35 Today’s games Boys Championship, Greensboro Day vs. Smith, 5:30 p.m., Court 1 Third place, Northwest Guilford vs. Page, 1:30 p.m., Court 1 Fifth place, Dudley vs. Grimsley, 3:30 p.m., Court 2 Seventh place, Northern Guilford vs. Ragsdale, 12:30 p.m., Court 2 Girls Championship, Ragsdale vs. Northwest Guilford, 3:30 p.m., Court 1 Third place, Greensboro Day vs. Northern Guilford, noon, Court 1 Fifth place, Dudley vs. Grimsley, 2 p.m., Court 2 Seventh place, Page vs. Smith, 11 a.m., Court 2

What: High school basketball tournament. Where: Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center. When: Through today. Tickets: $15 for championship day.

HAECO INVITATIONAL

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Load comments