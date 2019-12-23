HAECO INVITATIONAL What: High school basketball tournaments Where: Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center When: Thursday-Saturday Tickets: Available at the Greensboro Coliseum box office. Tournament books, $15; single sessions, $7 for opening and semifinal rounds, $10 for championship day. Single-session tickets available only at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center box office.
ACC Conf. All W L PCT W L PCT Louisville 2 0 1.000 11 1 .917 Virginia 2 0 1.000 9 2 .818 Bstn College 2 0 1.000 8 5 .615 Duke 1 0 1.000 10 1 .909 Florida St. 1 1 .500 10 2 .833 NC State 1 1 .500 9 3 .750 Pittsburgh 1 1 .500 9 3 .750 Virginia Tech 1 1 .500 9 3 .750 N. Carolina 1 1 .500 7 5 .583 Syracuse 1 1 .500 7 5 .583 Georgia Tech 1 1 .500 5 5 .500 Miami 0 1 .000 8 3 .727 Notre Dame 0 2 .000 8 4 .667 Wake Forest 0 2 .000 7 5 .583 Clemson 0 2 .000 6 6 .500 Sunday’s results South Carolina 70, Virginia 59 Yale 54, Clemson 45 Georgia Tech 74, Boise St. 60 NC State 83, The Citadel 63 Monday’s game Houston vs. Georgia Tech MEAC Conf. All W L PCT W L PCT Beth-Ckman 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Morgan St. 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 SC State 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 Coppin St. 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 Norfolk St. 0 0 .000 4 10 .286 NC A&T 0 0 .000 3 10 .231 NC Central 0 0 .000 3 10 .231 Howard 0 0 .000 2 11 .154 Florida A&M 0 0 .000 1 9 .100 Delaware St. 0 0 .000 1 12 .077 Md.-E. Shore 0 0 .000 1 13 .071 Sunday’s results Harvard 60, Howard 55 Old Dominion 76, Md.-E. Shore 52 St. Francis Brooklyn 81, Delaware St. 62 SOUTHERN Conf. All W L PCT W L PCT ETSU 1 0 1.000 11 2 .846 Furman 1 0 1.000 11 3 .786 UNCG 1 0 1.000 10 3 .769 W. Carolina 1 0 1.000 8 3 .727 Chattanooga 0 1 .000 8 5 .615 Wofford 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 The Citadel 0 1 .000 6 6 .500 Samford 0 0 .000 6 8 .429 Mercer 0 1 .000 5 8 .385 VMI 0 1 .000 5 8 .385 Sunday’s results Wofford 83, Kennesaw St. 70 FAU 65, Mercer 50 NC State 83, The Citadel 63 BIG SOUTH Conf. All W L PCT W L PCT Campbell 0 0 .000 8 3 .727 UNC-Ashe. 0 0 .000 6 5 .545 Winthrop 0 0 .000 6 7 .462 Charl. Sthrn 0 0 .000 5 6 .455 Longwood 0 0 .000 5 7 .417 Radford 0 0 .000 4 7 .364 Grdnr-Webb 0 0 .000 4 8 .333 Hampton 0 0 .000 4 8 .333 SC-Upstate 0 0 .000 4 8 .333 High Point 0 0 .000 3 9 .250 Presbyterian 0 0 .000 2 10 .167 Sunday’s result Radford 73, Richmond 58 CAA Conf. All W L PCT W L PCT Delaware 0 0 .000 10 3 .769 Hofstra 0 0 .000 9 4 .692 J. Madison 0 0 .000 7 4 .636 Will & Mary 0 0 .000 8 5 .615 Drexel 0 0 .000 7 6 .538 Charleston 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 Northeastern 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 Towson 0 0 .000 6 6 .500 UNC-Wilm. 0 0 .000 5 8 .385 Elon 0 0 .000 4 9 .308 Sunday’s results Hofstra 63, Manhattan 51 St. Francis 78, William & Mary 72
EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic W L Pct GB Boston 18 7 .720 — Toronto 19 8 .704 — Philadelphia 20 9 .690 — Brooklyn 15 12 .556 4 New York 7 21 .250 12½ Southeast W L Pct GB Miami 20 8 .714 — Orlando 12 16 .429 8 Charlotte 13 18 .419 8½ Washington 8 18 .308 11 Atlanta 6 22 .214 14 Central W L Pct GB Milwaukee 24 4 .857 — Indiana 19 9 .679 5 Detroit 11 17 .393 13 Chicago 11 19 .367 14 Cleveland 7 21 .250 17 WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest W L Pct GB Dallas 18 9 .667 — Houston 18 9 .667 — San Antonio 10 16 .385 7½ Memphis 10 18 .357 8½ New Orleans 7 22 .241 12 Northwest W L Pct GB Denver 18 8 .692 — Utah 16 11 .593 2½ Oklahoma City 13 14 .481 5½ Portland 12 16 .429 7 Minnesota 10 16 .385 8 Pacific W L Pct GB L.A. Lakers 24 4 .857 — L.A. Clippers 21 8 .724 3½ Sacramento 12 15 .444 11½ Phoenix 11 16 .407 12½ Golden State 5 24 .172 19½ Friday’s games Memphis at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Sacramento at Indiana, 7 p.m. Detroit at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Washington at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Dallas at Philadelphia, 8 p.m. New York at Miami, 8 p.m. Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Denver, 9 p.m. Orlando at Portland, 10 p.m. New Orleans at Golden State Today’s games Utah at Charlotte, 5 p.m. Atlanta at Brooklyn, 6 p.m. Chicago at Detroit, 7 p.m. Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Milwaukee at New York, 7:30 p.m. Sacramento at Memphis, 8 p.m. LA Clippers at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Houston at Phoenix, 9 p.m. Minnesota at Portland, 10 p.m. Sunday’s games Dallas at Toronto, 3:30 p.m. Charlotte at Boston, 6 p.m. Indiana at Milwaukee, 7 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Okla. City, 7 p.m. Denver at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 21 7 7 49 118 90 Buffalo 16 12 7 39 110 108 Montreal 16 12 6 38 108 108 Toronto 17 14 4 38 115 112 Tampa Bay 17 12 3 37 114 103 Florida 16 12 5 37 115 109 Ottawa 14 18 3 31 94 113 Detroit 9 24 3 21 79 141 Metropolitan W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 24 6 5 53 125 100 N.Y. Islanders 22 8 2 46 95 80 Carolina 21 11 2 44 113 89 Pittsburgh 20 10 4 44 114 90 Philadelphia 18 11 5 41 105 100 N.Y. Rangers 16 13 4 36 105 106 Columbus 14 14 6 34 87 101 New Jersey 11 17 5 27 80 116 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 22 8 6 50 109 96 Colorado 22 9 3 47 123 92 Winnipeg 20 12 2 42 104 97 Dallas 19 12 4 42 91 82 Nashville 16 12 5 37 115 106 Minnesota 16 14 5 37 107 115 Chicago 13 16 6 32 95 114 Pacific W L OT Pts GF GA Arizona 20 12 4 44 100 86 Vegas 19 13 5 43 112 105 Edmonton 19 14 4 42 109 112 Calgary 18 14 4 40 96 108 Vancouver 16 15 4 36 111 108 San Jose 16 18 2 34 98 125 Los Angeles 15 18 3 33 94 114 Anaheim 14 17 4 32 89 104 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Friday’s games Washington at New Jersey Dallas at Florida Toronto at N.Y. Rangers Pittsburgh at Edmonton Torday’s games Anaheim at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m. Los Angeles at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Winnipeg at Minnesota, 2 p.m. Florida at Carolina, 7 p.m. Nashville at Boston, 7 p.m. Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Columbus, 7 p.m. Montreal at Edmonton, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Washington, 7 p.m. Chicago at Colorado, 9 p.m. Pittsburgh at Vancouver, 10 p.m. St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m. Sunday’s games Anaheim at N.Y. Rangers, 12:30 p.m. Arizona at Detroit, 7 p.m. Calgary at Dallas, 7 p.m. Vegas at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Pairings for this week’s HAECO Invitational boys and girls basketball tournaments:
Thursday’s games
Boys
Court 2
No. 2 Smith vs. No. 7 Northern Guilford, 2:30
No. 3 Northwest Guilford vs. No. 6 Grimsley, 4
Court 1
No. 1 Greensboro Day vs. No. 8 Ragsdale, 6
No. 4 Dudley vs. No. 5 Page, 7:30
Girls
Court 1
No. 1 Ragsdale vs. No. 8 Smith, 3
No. 4 Northern Guilford vs. No. 5 Dudley, 4:30
Court 2
No. 2 Northwest Guilford vs. No. 7 Page, 5:30
No. 3 Greensboro Day vs. No. 6 Grimsley, 7
Friday, Dec. 27
Boys
Court 2
Greensboro Day-Ragsdale loser vs. Dudley-Page loser, 5
Smith-Northern Guilford loser vs. Northwest Guilford-Grimsley loser, 6:30
Court 1
Greensboro Day-Ragsdale winner vs. Dudley-Page winner, 6
Smith-Northern Guilford winner vs. Northwest Guilford-Grimsley winner, 7:30
Girls
Court 2
Ragsdale-Smith loser vs. Northern Guilford-Dudley loser, 1:30
Northwest Guilford-Page loser vs. Greensboro Day-Grimsley loser, 3
Court 1
Ragsdale-Smith winner vs. Northern Guilford-Dudley winner, 2:30
Northwest Guilford-Page winner vs. Greensboro Day-Grimsley winner, 4
Saturday, Dec. 28
Boys
Court 2
Seventh-place game, 12:30
Fifth-place game, 3:30
Court 1
Third-place game, 1:30
Championship, 5:30
Girls
Court 2
Seventh-place game, 11 a.m.
Fifth-place game, 2
Court 1
Third-place game, noon
Championship, 3:30
