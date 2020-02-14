Greensboro— Sophomore Jorden Davis scored 24 points and grabbed seven rebounds on his way to leading the Guilford Quakers men’s basketball team to a convincing 93-68 ODAC victory over Hampden-Sydney.
Tyler Dearman was 6-of-9 in shooting 3-pointers and finished with 23 points. Four Quakers broke into double-figures in the win.
METHODIST 98, GREENSBORO 84: The Greensboro College men’s basketball team came up short Saturday in a road game at Methodist, losing 98-84 in Fayetteville.
Kevon Meertins paced the Pride with 21 points, going 4 of 6 from the 3-point line. Keyford Langley recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 assists.
ELON 75, DREXEL 70: Marcus Sheffield scored 24 points to lead the way as the Elon men’s basketball team picked up a home win on senior day against Drexel.
The Phoenix knocked down 12 of 24 from behind the 3-point line, and shot 48% from the field to lift themselves to their fourth win in five games.
Elon will begin a three-game road trip with a game at 7 p.m. Thursday at James Madison in Harrisonburg, Va.
Women
WILLIAM PEACE 70, GREENSBORO 69: The Greensboro College women’s basketball team dropped a heartbreaker Saturday to the Pacers of William Peace University in Raleigh.
Destiny Timberlake hit a 3-pointer with less than a minute to go to put the Pride ahead 69-68. However, the Pacers scored with seven seconds remaining to go ahead for the final time.
GARDNER-WEBB 62, HIGH POINT 46: The High Point women’s basketball team came up short Saturday against visiting Gardner-Webb.
The Runnin’ Bulldogs’ Carley Plentovich torched the Panthers for 25 points on 9-of-14 shooting. Camryn Brown led High Point with 13 points on 3-of-17 shooting.
GUILFORD 58, SHENANDOAH 52: The Guilford Quakers women’s basketball team picked up a nice conference road win over Shenandoah on Saturday.
Miracle Walters led Guilford with 20 points. Lindsay Gauldin also cracked double-figures with 11 points.
Guilford will return home on to face Emory & Henry at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
