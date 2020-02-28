Guilford 66

Roanoke 61

How the game was won

The Quakers’ defense was the key. Guilford held Roanoke to 37% shooting from the field and 17% from the 3-point line.

The Quakers, who trailed by a point with 49 seconds left, ended the game on a 6-0 run to secure the 66-61 win. Miracle Walters’ key and-1 with 32 seconds to go put Guilford ahead for good.

Key performers

Quakers: Lindsay Gauldin, 18 points, six rebounds; Miracle Walters, 16 points, five rebounds.

Maroons: Kristina Harrel, 15 points, six rebounds; Morgan Micallef, 11 points, six rebounds.

Notable

The win over the Maroons advances the Quakers into the Old Dominion Athletic Conference championship game against fourth-seeded Randolph-Macon at 1 p.m. today, Sunday at Salem Civic Center in Salem, Va. ... Guilford is looking to secure its first Division III NCAA Tournament berth since 2017, which also the last time it won its conference title.

Load comments