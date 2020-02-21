Greensboro— The Guilford College men’s basketball team sent its seniors out in impressive fashion, knocking off No. 2 Randolph-Macon 63-54.
The Quakers were led by Jorden Davis’ 22 points, 11 of which came from the free-throw line. Liam Ward was the only other Quaker to get into double figures.
Up next, Guilford will begin the ODAC tournament, facing off against Roanoke on Friday at 3 p.m.
WILLIAM PEACE 92, GREENSBORO 83: The Greensboro College men closed out their regular season with a loss on Saturday at William Peace, 92-83.
Michael Phifer led the Pride with 22 points and eight rebounds.
Greensboro will now move on to the USA South tournament, which is set to begin on Tuesday.
TOWSON 84, ELON 71: Elon had its three-game road winning streak snapped on Saturday after losing to Towson 84-71.
Marcus Sheffield led the Phoenix with 18 points while knocking down a game-high four threes in the game.
Elon will remain on the road on Saturday to close out the regular season against William & Mary.
Women
BEREA 86, GREENSBORO 63: The Greensboro College women’s run in the USA South tournament came to an abrupt end on Saturday, when they lost to Berea 86-63.
Ashley Free finished with a team-leading 20 points and four rebounds, while Katie Lewis also finished in double figures with 16 points.
The Pride women conclude their season with a 15-11 record.
GREENSBORO 65, RANDOLPH 34: The Greensboro College women ended their regular season on a high note, beating Randolph 65-34.
Miracle Walters led the Quakers with 16 points, while Lindsay Gauldin also contributed 15 points.
The Quakers will host Virginia Wesleyan in the first round of the ODAC tournament on Monday at 7 p.m.
HIGH POINT 64, RADFORD 63: High Point defeated Radford on Saturday afternoon.
Camryn Brown led the Panthers with 26 points.
High Point stays on the road on Tuesday, traveling to Presbyterian for the Panthers’ final road game of the regular season. Thew Panthers return home next Saturday to start a three-game homestand to finish out the season..
