Because of the threat of winter weather overnight tonight and Friday morning, Guilford County Schools has announced a two-hour delay Friday for all schools, including early and middle colleges.
Central offices and Twilight high school programs will maintain their usual schedule, the district announcement said.
For information about the inclement weather policy, including the steps Guilford County Schools takes to determine whether to close or delay school, click here.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Guilford County.
The advisory goes into effect at midnight tonight until noon Friday.
Meteorologists anticipate a period of freezing rain likely after 4 a.m. Friday that could lead to hazardous road conditions during the morning commute before temperatures rise above freezing. At that point rain is expected through Saturday.
Ice accumulation of around one-tenth of an inch is expected.
Travelers should slow down and use caution.
