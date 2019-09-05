Guilford College will open its 2019 football season at Huntingdon at 2 p.m. Saturday. A preview of the team:
Coach: Chris Rusiewicz (42-37; ninth season)
2018 record: 2-5 Old Dominion Athletic Conference, 3-6 overall
Key losses
RB-KR De’Eric Bell, MLB Bryce Smith (out; torn ACL), OL Matt Ingram
Key returnees
QB Alex Manley, DL Jarrod Russ
About the offense: Though the offense loses three-time All-American running back De’Eric Bell, the Quakers should still find the end zone consistently. Guilford will run out of multiple formations. The offensive line is big and quick, averaging more than 290 pounds across the front. Receiver Juwan Houston is back for his senior season and will work with junior wideout Jermaine Russell to combine on an outside threat.
About the defense: Defense has been a struggle for the Quakers over the years. Jordan Farmer takes over as the defensive coordinator this season, and Rusiewicz will look for more productivity out of the unit. The defensive line should be strong and will need to contain opposing running games if Guilford is going to make the NCAA Division III playoffs.
Players to watch
WR Juwan Houston: The third-team All-ODAC selection will be a steady presence for quarterback Alex Manley to work with.
DL Jarrod Russ: Led the ODAC with 7.5 sacks a year ago despite playing in just seven games because of injury.
What Rusiewicz is saying
On preseason camp: “There’s lots of effort, great attitude. We started the culture change this spring and you can definitely see that the leaders are coming through and it’s been one of my most fun preseasons I’ve had in a long time.”
On the ODAC: “Every week it’s a championship game. You see top teams lose to bottom teams and bottom teams lose to mid teams and so forth every year. It’s such a fun league, it makes it competitive and there’s never an easy game.”
The schedule
Sept. 7: At Huntingdon, 2 p.m.
Sept. 14: At Methodist, 1 p.m.
Sept. 21: At Washington and Lee, 1 p.m.
Sept. 28: Shenandoah, 1 p.m.
Oct. 5: Randolph-Macon, 1 p.m.
Oct. 12: At Ferrum, 1 p.m.
Oct. 26: Hampden-Sydney, 1 p.m.
Nov. 2: At Southern Virginia, 1 p.m.
Nov. 9: Emory & Henry, 1 p.m.
Nov. 16: At Bridgewater, 1 p.m.
Home field: Armfield Athletic Center
Admission: $7; $5 ages 12-17 and students; under 12 free
