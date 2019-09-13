Guilford 19
Methodist 14
FAYETTEVILLE — Desmond McDowell rushed for two touchdowns and the Quaker defense forced six turnovers in Guilford College’s 19-14 win at Methodist University on Saturday. The Quakers improved to 1-1 and the Monarchs fell to 0-1.
MU scored on the opening possession. Vontre Howard scored on an eight-yard touchdown run to cap an eight-play drive that covered 75 yards. The PAT was good.
Guilford responded a minute later. Alex Manley connected with Evan Carnes for a 26-yards scoring pass. Harrison Kiser’s kick attempt failed and the score was 7-6 with 10:23 remaining in the first period.
Following a short Methodist punt, the Quakers took over on the opponent’s’ 36-yard line. On the next play, McDowell ran around the near end and in for a touchdown. Kiser’s extra point pushed the score to 13-7 with 10:55 remaining in the half. The Quakers held the same lead at the break. McDowell rushed 14 times for 71 yards in the contest.
In the third quarter, there was no scoring until the final play of the period. On a busted play, Howard (21 rushes for 141 yards) ran it in from eight yards out. The PAT pushed the tally to 19-14.
Guilford forced a fumble and had five interceptions in the contest.
KeAndre Buyna had two picks and teammates Jeremiah Hedrick, Chris Walton Jr. and Khayree Lundy each had one. Buyna forced the fumble, which was recovered by Jermaine Russell.
J.T. Carmichael had six solo tackles and one sack for the Quakers.
Manley was 12-of-27 passing for 176 yards. He tossed the one touchdown against two interceptions. Russell grabbed six balls for 106 receiving yards for Guilford.
