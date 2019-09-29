Mount Jubilee Ministries will continue accepting donations through September as part of its signature fundraiser to support the special needs population in Rockingham County.
More than 250 supporters of Mount Jubilee Ministries raised just over $70,000 on Sept. 7 during the 4th annual Family Fun Walk/Run/Auction at Pennrose Park Country Club. The event also featured face painting, music, bouncy houses and fellowship.
Founded in 2005, the organization offers special needs residents and their families with enrichment opportunities such as Camp Jubilee, a residential summer camp. This year, 60 volunteers and 46 campers participated in the four-day camp at Betsy Jeff Penn 4-H Educational Center.
Support from the community has helped bridge the gap of programs for unserved and underserved adults with special needs, says the group’s executive director Cecil Cottrell.
“Thanks to each of you who participated, volunteered, gave generously and supported MJM’s signature fundraising event,” Cottrell said. “In addition to the funds generated from the event, our promise of hope and outreach to the special needs population remains a reality.”
